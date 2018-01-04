All bowled out? Basketball on tap with other sports looming

Georgia and Alabama will play football Monday night for the national championship.

It should be Oklahoma and Alabama playing football Monday night for the national championship.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma’s Heisman-winning quarterback, was his usual dynamic self in the first half with the Sooners scoring on five of six possessions.

Heck, he even caught a touchdown pass from CeeDee Lamb just before halftime. I believe that was the first time a QB had caught a TD pass in a Rose Bowl game.

Oklahoma was ahead 31-14 with just six seconds left in the first half. Then, for some reason only Mammy Yokum knows, the Sooner kickoff didn’t make it past the first line and Georgia had a shot at scoring.

A completed pass stopped the clock with only one second showing and Georgia nailed a Rose Bowl-record 55-yard field goal to turn a three-score game into a two-score game.

That’s one heck of a swing. It’s the difference in a baseball or softball team being behind by one run or two runs in the bottom of the last inning. It changes the strategy completely. It wasn’t strategy that changed in this game, however. Georgia came out strong for the second half and OU justcame out.

It also gave the Bulldogs a huge boost in momentum and OU fell 54-48 in double overtime. It was the first overtime game in Rose Bowl history.

For whatever reason, first-year OU coach Lincoln Riley turned thoroughbred Mayfield into a mule in the second half. After Mayfieldcarved up the Georgia secondary in the first half, coaching restraints held the Sooners to 10 points on 10 second-half possessions.

This kind of production simply won’t win on the national semifinal stage.

OU had just 29 total yards of offense in the third quarter and Mayfield was sacked three times.

Georgia’s Sony Michel scored from 29 yards out in the second half, running through a hole big enough for a small car to be untouched.

What a difference a ‘D’ makes.

OU’s defense was often out of position and couldn’t tackle when in position.

Georgia’s defense strapped it on in the second half. The Bulldogs were more physical than the Sooners on both sides of the ball.

From the outside looking in, OU’s defense needs personnel changes or coaching changes or maybe both.

The Sooners had a field goal blocked in the second OT to open the door for the Bulldogs. What happened to that great offensive line?

Sometimes the collar just gets too danged tight, no matter what level of competition.

Whatever, Oklahoma football should spend lots of time looking in the mirror before next season kicks off.

THE STORM THUMPERS return to action tonight in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Storm will host Ouachita Baptist in a doubleheader tonight with the women tipping off at 5:30 and the men following. Ouachita Baptist’s women are 6-4 and 2-2 in GAC play. Ouachita Baptist’s men are 5-5 and 2-2.

Saturday’s action will have SE against Henderson State with the action beginning at 1 p.m. Henderson State’s women are 6-4 and 2-2. The men are 6-4 and 1-3. Those are the records going into Thursday’s games.

Coach Darin Grover’s ladies are 6-4 overall, 4-1 in Great American Conference play and alone in second place.

Coach Kelly Green’s men are 4-6 and 3-2, good for fifth place in the conference.

Southeastern women are paced by 5-10 junior Katie Webb at 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Emem David, a 6-0 senior, averages 11.5 points and leads the team with 9.3 boards a game.

Alix Robinson is a 5-6 sophomore who is barely under double figures at 9.4 points per outing.

Kevin Buckingham is a 6-6, 220-pound sophomore who leads the men in scoring with 14 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.

Markell Henderson (6-5, 195, senior) averages 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Jett Jobe, 6-3, 185 junior) is scoring 9-8 points, grabbing 3.1 rebounds a game and leading the team with 39 assists, 3.9 per game.

DON’T LOOK NOW, but Southeastern is 28 and 29 days away from baseball and softball.

New baseball coach Zach Crabtree’s club opens the 2018 season against Washburn (Kansas) at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 1, in the Airhog DII tournament in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Softball coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm will take on Rockhurst (MO) University at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 2, in the Southeastern Regional Invitational tournament at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

More on baseball and softball coming up. Stay tuned.

ARE YOU BOWLED OUT?

If not, there may be no help for you. There were a few good games, but you would expect that in 40 of those suckers.

There were also several stinkers and a bunch of empty seats. You wouldn’t really expect that after teams supposedly earned bowl games as rewards for good seasons.

Not so much.

All teams have to do now to qualify for a bowl game is win six regular-season games. You can see how that would produce the cream of the crop and make bowl games more meaningful.

Here’s a better idea.

Forget qualifying. Forget national championships. Forget points for and against. Forget all of the good stuff.

Let every team play in a bowl game. Every team. When it’s all over, give every team a trophy. Winning teams and losing teams. Take competition out of the mix and see what happens.

The same trophy for every team. It’s a participation trophy, you see. That way every coach could tell his fans and bosses his or her team picked up a trophy.

No way you could fire a trophy-producing coach, right?

That would do away with recruiting and all of the hassle that goes with it. It’s the no-team-left-behind approach. No coach or player loses his or her self esteem. How important is that in preparing young people for the real world?

And by the way, present trophies to all fans in attendance at the bowl games. That might do away with so many empty seats.

DON’T FORGET Southeastern basketball tonight.

The ladies tip off at 5:30 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The men will follow at approximately 7:30.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. His column appears weekly.