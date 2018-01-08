Colbert claims Red River Classic crowns

It was a clean sweep for Colbert in the championship games of the Achille Red River Classic with each capturing championships.

The Lady Leopards slipped past the host Eagles, 34-31, in the girls title tilt while the Leopards held off Mill Creek, 46-38, in the boys finals.

Both Colbert teams are now 10-6 on the season and return to action in the Bryan County Tournament starting Monday.

Colbert 34, Achille 31 (girls)

In a nip-and-tuck affair throughout, Colbert came up with the key when it needed defensively to claim the title.

The Lady Leopards held a slim 8-6 edge after the first period and both teams notched seven points in the second. Each squad found an offensive spark in the third with Colbert adding to the lead with a 12-11 edge.

Both teams posted seven points in the fourth but Achille missed a couple of key free throws that could have narrowed the gap.

Preslee Jordan had a big effort for Colbert to lead the way with 11 points. Leigha Brown and Kiana Love tossed in nine apiece with Allee Raney adding three and Brooklyn Jones two.

Achille got a game-high 17 points from Sommer Rater with Calli Snyder contributing 10 but those were the only Lady Eagles close to double figures. Jackie Todd and Karah Manry ended with two points each.

Brown and Love were Colbert selections on the All-Tournament team.

Colbert 46, Mill Creek 38 (boys)

The Leopards ran their winning streak to five straight with a solid championship victory.

Colbert held a slim 8-7 advantage after one period but exploded for 19 points in the second as Dillon Winger pumped in six points and Dion Hall and Carlos Segura notched five apiece on the way to a 27-18 lead at the halftime break.

Mill Creek answered with a 9-7 edge in the third stanza but the Leopards were able to hang on in the final frame despite hitting only four of 13 free throws.

Winger led all scorers with 17 points for Colbert while Hall added nine points, Brandon Denton scored seven, Segura finished with six, Braden Mueller had five and Hunter Peebles rounded out the scoring with two.

Mueller was chosen at tournament MVP with Hall also named to the All-Tournament squad.

Colbert girls head coach Jay Depanion talks to his troops during a recent contest. The Lady Leopards had key stops down the stretch Saturday night to edge Achille, 34-31, in the Red River Classic championship game. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_image-117-.jpg Colbert girls head coach Jay Depanion talks to his troops during a recent contest. The Lady Leopards had key stops down the stretch Saturday night to edge Achille, 34-31, in the Red River Classic championship game. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8227.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat