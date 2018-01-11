Bruins scorch nets to finish sweep of Boswell

CADDO – A year ago, the Caddo Bruins were the team flying under the radar much of the season while surprising many opponents along the way.

The shoe has been on the other foot through the early part of this season with the Bruins catching the “A” game of nearly every opponent while struggling through the first semester.

Fresh off a solid effort against highly-ranked Rattan on the road Friday in the first game after the break, Caddo showed it’s prowess on Tuesday night with arguably its best offensive showing of the season while cruising past visiting Boswell, 84-51.

In the opener however the Lady Bruins had to hold off a second half charge to dispatch the Lady Scorpions, 42-39.

Caddo is idle until next week’s Bryan County Tournament but Boswell is slated to be back in action tonight hosting Stringtown.

Girls

Caddo looked like it might run away with the victory while building a double-figure first half lead but the Lady Bruins went ice cold after intermission.

The hosts held a 14-10 advantage after one quarter and pushed the margin to 30-17 at the half. Caddo however managed just four points in the third period and was outscored 12-4 and wasn’t much better in the final frame while being outscored 10-8.

Kynsey Dixon led Caddo with 15 points while Brittany Miller contributed nine and Tanna Hightower added eight. Allison Hawkins also scored four, Kylee Anderson had three, Karlee Robison chipped in two and Kaci Clower one.

Laney Pardue paced the Lady Scorpions with 16 points as Matalie Busby also hit double figures with 12. Tammy Miller notched five while Harleigh and Zandy Belvin both scored two.

Boys

The Bruins got off to a blistering start with 26 first quarter points while scorching the nets on the way to a quick 12-point cushion.

Much of the damage came from beyond the arc as they sank six three-pointers, half of which came from Gage McMichael. K.W. Adair also chipped in a pair on the way to eight first quarter points.

Caddo slowed down a bit with 16 points in the second stanza, but they still managed to carry a 42-24 lead to intermission, although the Scorpions controlled the offensive glass much of the contest.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter as the Bruins poured in 22 more points before scoring 20 in the fourth to slowly pull away.

“The first half of season we were a little shocked because everybody was showing up and playing their guts out against us and we weren’t doing that,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson stated. “We were sneaking up on people a lot last year and that’s just not the case this time around. I think from here on out we’re going to play extremely hard every night. We’ve played a lot harder since the break especially defensively.

“We really shot the ball a lot better tonight and that was fortunate because we got a lead and relaxed a bit and didn’t rebound very well most of the night. They hurt us some on the offensive glass, which we have to get corrected.”

Gage McMichael canned seven treys to end up with a game-high 25 points for Caddo. Garrett McMichael contributed 19, Kaden Johnson scored 13 and Adair also reached double digits with 12 points.

Chisolm Booth chipped in five, Matthew Jenkins had four while Matt Argo, Michael Creel and Jack Holbrook all posted two.

Aaron Taylor pumped in 18 points and also pulled down more than a dozen rebounds in the losing effort for Boswell.

Kason Barker scored 10, Levi Russell had seven, Hayden Dill notched five, Brett Anderson had four and Kaleb Virden finished with two.

Caddo’s Gage McMichael takes off to the basket for two of his game-high 25 points as Boswell’s Trevon Ware looks on. McMichael finished with seven three-pointers in the contest as the Bruins cruised to an 84-51 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8512.jpg Caddo’s Gage McMichael takes off to the basket for two of his game-high 25 points as Boswell’s Trevon Ware looks on. McMichael finished with seven three-pointers in the contest as the Bruins cruised to an 84-51 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat