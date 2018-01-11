Plenty of local action with GAC and high school tourneys

Coach Kelly Green’s Savage Storm basketballers knocked off Ouachita Baptist 78-69 and Henderson State 60-58 here last weekend.

Coach Darin Grover’s ladies defeated Ouachita Baptist 76-67 and fell 49-56 to Henderson State.

All four games were Great American Conference contests.

Katie Webb, leading scorer for the women, missed both games with injuries and could be lost for the season, which means some offensive adjustments and other players stepping up to take up the slack.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southeastern ladies in third place and the men in fourth.

Southwestern leads the women’s standings at 11-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Arkansas Tech (9-1) is in second place at 5-1 with the Savage Storm (7-5) third at 5-2.

Henderson State (8-4) is fourth at 4-2 with Northwestern (7-5), Ouachita Baptist (7-5) and East Central (4-6) tied at 3-3.

Southern Nazarene (5-6) is 3-4, Oklahoma Baptist (7-5) is 2-4 and Arkansas-Monticello (5-6), Harding (5-9) and Southern Arkansas (2-10) are knotted at 1-5.

Southern Nazarene leads the men at 10-1 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Northwestern (9-2) and East Central (7-3) are tied for second at 5-1.

Southeastern (6-6) is in fourth place at 5-2.

Arkansas Tech (10-2) is 4-2 with Arkansas-Monticello (8-4) and Oklahoma Baptist (6-6) at 3-3. Ouachita Baptist (5-7) is 2-4.

Henderson State (6-6), Southern Arkansas (5-7) and Southwestern (3-9) are locked up at 1-5 and Harding (0-11) is last at 0-6.

Southeastern will be on the road today in a doubledate at Oklahoma Baptist with the ladies tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the men following at 7:30.

Saturday is a home date for SE basketball with the women hosting No. 1 Southwestern at 1 p.m. and the men playing the Bulldogs at 3 o’clock.

HOW ABOUT THE national championship football game?

It looked as if Georgia would blow out Alabama in the first half, but then they went ahead and played the second half.

Does that remind you of the Oklahoma-Georgia game in reverse?

There really is a reason it takes both halves to make a complete game.

For fans without a dog (no pun intended) in the fight, it was a delight to watch. Had some running, some passing, some knocking people down.

In the end, it came down to Alabama playing an untested freshman quarterback in the second half against Georgia playing a tested freshman quarterback the full game.

Fans will surely see several players from both teams playing on Sundays if the NFL doesn’t implode all over itself.

SPEAKING OF THE NFL, how about Jon Gruden leaving the TV booth to become head coach of the Oakland Raiders?

Thought old Jon was smarter than that. It’s one thing to serve as an analyst while other coaches have their teams on the field.

It’s quite another thing to serve as head coach while other analysts take shots at you and your team.

LOCAL SPORTS FANS should be enjoying the Democrat’s coverage of basketball tournament action.

Makes me tired just to read it. Another tip of the hat to Kevin Farr for getting out there and getting the job done.

It’s not easy getting results of all of the games. A single reporter is simply at the mercy of coaches who do or don’t call or e-mail or fax or instant message or any of the other stuff people do nowadays.

The Bryan County basketball tournament takes over the sportlight with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, January 20, on the final night of the tournament in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Local fans will recall Pete Huey of Colbert basketball, Eddie Jeffcoat of Bokchito baseball and Jill Braudrick (Burns) of Caddo basketball.

These three are the latest to be inducted into the Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Pioneers of Bryan County Girls Basketball will feature the 1985-86 Caddo Lady Bruins and the 2003-2004 Colbert Lady Leopards.

It’s well worth a trip on finals night just to check out the displays for the three honorees. Bryan County Hall of Famers Kelli and Karla (used-to-be the Parks twins when they played at Calera), will once again be in charge of the displays.

You know you should go early if you want to get a seat.