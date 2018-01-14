Lion grapplers topple Ada, Tecumseh

Sophomores Connor Hall and Josh McKim each picked up a pair of fall victories to lead Durant to a dual wrestling sweep of Ada and Tecumseh on the road Thursday night.

The Lions edged the host Cougars, 37-36, winning four of the evening’s final matchups, and also cruised past Tecumseh, 57-24, while improving to 10-3 on the season.

Against Ada, DHS faced a big deficit heading down the stretch but picked up six points with Fulton Gorges receiving a forfeit at 170 before senior Braden Rudolf turned the tide of the dual.

Wrestling up a weight from his normal classification, Rudolf won a thrilling 5-4 decision over Kohner Gallagher at 182 pounds.

Isaiah Wright followed with a pin fall win against Joe Estep at 195 pounds and McKim finished off the comeback by toppling Blaine Wright by fall at heavyweight.

After falling behind 18-0 early, the Lions answered with a forfeit triumph for Tagen Jamison at 126 pounds ahead of Hall’s fall victory against Ethan Presgrove at 138 and Cody Hicks’ 16-5 major decision over Gavin Owens at 145.

It was a similar story for Durant versus Tecumseh, dropping 18 points early on before rallying for the win.

Jamison and Caden Orlando were forfeit victors at 126 and 132 before Hall and Hicks dispatched their opponents at 138 and 145 to put the Lions ahead for good. Hall was a fall winner against Gage Shirey while Hicks pinned Will Hilton.

At 152 pounds, Ethan Horner had the only match that went the distance as he outlasted Corbin Bowie for an 11-6 victory.

Braden Rudolf picked up a fall victory at 182 against Seth Haggard, Jesus Galvez pinned Josh Trice at 220 and McKim stopped Caeden Shirey by fall as well at heavyweight.

Ty Rudolf and Wright recorded forfeit wins at 160 and 195 pounds respectively.

