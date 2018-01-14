Three athletes, two teams join Bryan County Hall of Fame

Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame is proud to induct three outstanding players and add two teams to the list of Pioneers of Woman’s Basketball this year during the Bryan County Basketball Championship games at the Bloomer Sullivan Arena at SOSU.

The first induction ceremony will be held between girls and boys championship game starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 20 for the Pioneer of Women’s Basketball.

The first honor goes to the 2003-2004 Colbert Lady Leopards coached by Darlene Cardenas. During 2003-2004, the Lady Leopards finished the year with a record of 23-8. They placed 3rd in the Bryan County Tournament, 6th in Oklahoma’s Best Tournament, District Champs, Regional Champs, Area Consolation, and advanced to the State Semi-finals. The first two losses of the season were too large schools in Oklahoma’s Best Tournament to Putnam City West and Tulsa Edison. They would beat Calera in Districts and Healdton and Walters in Regionals to advance to Area. They would meet the 2004 2A State Champions, Washington Lady Warriors, in the first round of Area and drop to the loser’s bracket. They would defeat Healdton again to advance to the State Tournament. The Lady Leopards would enter the State Tournament and be matched with the Newkirk Lady Tigers. This game would be tight with a 54-53 Colbert win. In the semi-finals, they would meet Depew and end the season with a 62-52 loss. This team would have four Bryan County All-Stars, two Bryan County All-Conference players, and one Oklahoma All-State player.

The second team to be honored as Pioneers of Women’s Basketball goes to the 1985-1986 Caddo Lady Bruins coached by 2005 Bryan County Hall of Fame coach Mike Birdsong. This “Cinderella” team would fight their way to the State Tournament and end with a 20-7 record. They would begin the year with several wins and entered the Murray State Invitational Tournament with losses to Kingston and Graham. They started the year with numerous turnovers and worked to cut those to ten by running bleachers for overages. They lost to Yuba in the Bryan County Tournament but would end up with 3rd in the tournament. They all remember beating the undefeated Bokchito Lady Roughriders in a tight 48-47 game. This would spark the Lady Bruins as they swept through Districts beating Silo, Regionals beating Fox and Battiest, and beating Kiowa in the Area Tournament 56-51 to advance in the winner’s bracket of the Class A State Tournament. They would enter the tournament unranked and was paired with 1985 Class 2A State Champions, Amber-Pocasset. They were only trailing by a couple of points in the last two minutes when Coach Birdsong was issued a technical foul for standing up off the bench to yell instructions to a player. This was a new OSSAA rule that you could only stand during a time-out or a made basket. This would deflate the Lady Bruin momentum and led them to a nine-point loss (53-44). This team would have five Bryan County All-Stars and one future All-State Player.

The following players are 2018 Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees:

Jill Braudrick Burns – Jill graduated in 1989 from Caddo High School. Jill started her high school basketball career as a freshman on the 1985-1986 Class A State tournament qualifier. Jill would play both forward and guard playing six on six basketball. She would make the State All-Tournament Team as a freshman with 102 steals and an average of 7 rebounds per game. She would also make SOSU All-Tournament Team, Bryan County All-Conference, and Bryan County All-Star. The Lady Bruins would make it to Area her sophomore year, and she increased her steals to 116 and averaged eight rebounds per game. She was the Bryan County All-Tournament MVP and again made Bryan County All-Conference and All-Star. As a junior, she played forward and averaged 20 points per game with high point game of 39. Jill made the Bryan County All-Tournament Team, Bryan County All-Conference, and All-Star. Her senior year she would only get to play in ten games due to an injury but averaged 22 points per game. The Lady Bruins would be eliminated in the Area Tournament and ended the season with a record of 20-5. Jill would make All-State as a guard, All-Texomaland Player, Kiamichi All-Star and Bryan County All-Star. Jill also was also a shot-putter on the track team.

Jill continued to play basketball in college starting a Murray State College (1990-1991). Her team would advance to the Junior College State Tournament where they went into two overtimes with Jill’s three-pointers but lost to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO). NEO went on to win the State Title. Jill would transfer to Southeastern Oklahoma State University (1992-1994) and played basketball for the Lady Savages. SOSU would make the 1994 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and beat Northern Montana in the Quarter Finals but lose to Southern Nazarene in the second round of the sweet sixteen. Jill’s favorite memory was beating Southern Nazarene in regular season play. Jill was also on the 1991 Rodeo Team at Murray and the 1993 Rodeo Team at SOSU.

Eddie Jeffcoat – Eddie graduated in 1990 from Bokchito High School. Eddie excelled as a baseball player for the Bokchito Roughriders from 1987-1990. During his baseball career, his team advanced to 6 state tournaments spring/fall. This team had two state championships 1988 & 1990 and one runner-up. He played shortstop, 2nd base, and pitcher for the Roughriders and was a power hitter. Jeffcoat remains in Oklahoma state records in the Top 10 for Most Runs Scored in a Season at 79 (national record is 86) and Most Runs Scored Season (spring & fall) at 147. He is in the Top 20 in the state for Most RBI’s (spring & fall) at 110, Most Home Runs in Season (spring & fall) at 32, and Most Times Walked in a Season at 46. He also is in the top 50 for Most Hits in a Season at 100. Jeffcoat was Bryan County All-Conference (2 years), Southeastern Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Star, Sooner State Game Player, Army Reserve Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Oklahoma All-State.

Eddie attended college and played baseball at SOSU, Murray, and UCO. While at Murray he led the team and region in home runs and was selected All-Region. At Central Oklahoma (UCO), his junior year he led the team and the Lone-Star Conference in home runs and was selected All-Lone Star Conference and All-Regional Tournament. He would break UCO’s single season home run record and batted .381 with 13 doubles and 51 RBIs. His senior year he was selected as All-Star Conference and would lead the team in at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, triples, total bases, slugging percentage. He also broke UCO’s Career Homerun Record with 25 home runs. Jeffcoat currently coaches at Dale High School. As a coach, he has had five appearances in the state baseball tournament with the Cashion, Wildcats and the Tushka, Tigers.

Last but not least, Eugene “Pete” Huey graduated from Colbert High School in 1982. He was instrumental in the success of the Colbert Leopard’s basketball team with back-to-back State Tournament appearances. Pete was 6’4” and averaged 15 points a game his junior year and 28.7 points a game his senior year. His junior year he would average two steals, three blocks, ten rebounds, two assists and was 70% from the free-throw line. His senior year he would average three blocks, twenty-one rebounds, two assists, and had a 60% field goal percentage and 73% from the free-throw line. During this time, Huey was the in the top five in the State in rebounding and scoring. He was named All-Texomaland team, Tournament of Champions All-Tournament Team, Player of the Year, and Oklahoma All-State. In 1981, Colbert Leopards would play the defending 2A Champions in the finals for the Gold Ball. Colbert’s Twin Stars Pete Huey 6’4” and Pat Anderson 6’2” would account for an average of 37.3 points in the state tournament in 1981. One rival coach called them “the best 2A players in the state.” They would defeat Konawa 57-50 for the 2A State Boys Basketball Championship and never trailed in that game. They would make the State Tournament in 1982 winning the first round but would meet the rebounding machines of the Hominy Bucks with a tough loss 64-61. Hominy would go on to win the 1982 2A State Tournament. Huey stated that his most memorable moment would be the State Tournament Games and playing with his little brother his senior year. It was reported that OU’s Tubbs was looking at Huey, along with several other colleges, but Pete would attend college at SOSU and played basketball for the Savages from 1982-1983. He later served in the military and retired as a disabled veteran.

Pete Huey http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_basketball_1_cmyk.jpg Pete Huey Submitted photo Jill Braudrick http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_basketball_3_cmyk-1-.jpg Jill Braudrick Submitted photo Eddie Jeffcoat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_basketball_4_cmyk.jpg Eddie Jeffcoat Submitted photo 1985-1986 Caddo Lady Bruins http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bruins_cmyk.jpg 1985-1986 Caddo Lady Bruins Submitted photo 2003-2004 Colbert Lady Leopards http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_basketball_2_cmyk.jpg 2003-2004 Colbert Lady Leopards Submitted photo