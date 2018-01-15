Posted on by

Five DHS grapplers place in tourney


Sophomore Cody Hicks was one of five Durant wrestlers that placed in the rugged Carl Albert Tournament, helping the Lions to a sixth place finish in the 21-team field. Hicks placed second at 145 pounds while freshman Tagen Jamison took the title at 126. Connor Hall (138 pounds) and Josh McKim (heavyweight) were fourth while Braden Rudolf (170) finished fifth.


Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

