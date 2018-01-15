Bryan County Tournament Roundup

Calera 49, Achille 44 (girls)

The Calera Lady Bulldogs watched a 20-point third quarter lead slip entirely away but key defensive stops in the final three minutes proved to be the difference.

Achille trailed 41-21 midway through the third stanza but answer with an incredible 20-2 run that cut the deficit to 43-41 with three minutes left. Jackie Todd had nine points and Sommer Rater notched six during the big Lady Eagle rally.

Calera got a key basket from Kendra St. Clair moments later, the Lady Bulldogs’ first field goal in almost 10 minutes of game time, to snap a string of 10 consecutive missed shots. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t help themselves with 12 second half turnovers as well, aiding the Achille comeback effort.

Logan Mullens chipped in a pair of free throws with two minutes left to push the advantage back to six and Calera was able to hold on from there.

Dally Halbrooks had a monster first half, scoring 17 of her game-high 21 points to fuel a 35-15 Calera edge at the halftime break. St. Clair ended with 11 points while Mullens tossed in 10.

Rater pumped in 17 and Todd contributed 15 to help lead the Lady Eagle offensive charge.

Achille 40, Colbert 33 (boys)

Field goal shooting by each team was nearly as cold as the weather outside much of the game, but a pair of lay ups from Austin McClung and Brayden Prater’s three at the buzzer helped close the half on a 7-2 for Achille and a 21-14 halftime lead.

The Eagles got a Ryan Caceres trey to start the third stanza and Colbert was playing catch up the rest of the way.

After a timeout, the Leopards answered with six straight points and fought back to within 28-27 on a Dillon Winger three-pointer at the third quarter horn.

Both teams went more than three minutes of the final frame without scoring before the turning point with a conventional three-point play by McClung with 3:13 remaining. He added another free throw on a technical foul and Colbert never challenged again.

The Leopards final stopped a more than six-minute scoring drought on a Carlos Segura bucket with just 27 seconds left and he finished with a team-high 10 points.

McClung pumped in 19 to lead all scorers with Caceres chipping in eight and Prater adding six.

Tushka 63, Soper 35 (boys)

The host Tigers raced to an 18-4 lead after one period and never looked back.

It was 31-21 Tushka at halftime and 50-28 through three frames.

Tyler Hyatt and Shelby Milam sparked a well-balanced offensive charge for Tushka with 10 points apiece. Cole Broughton also contributed eight.

Tanner Trent and Curtis Wisner tossed in nine points apiece to pace Soper.

Soper 45, Colbert 33 (girls)

Colbert held a second quarter lead before losing offensive stalwart Kiana Love to a knee injury and Soper was able to take advantage thanks to a big third stanza.

The Lady Leopards were up 10-6 after one frame and 16-14 at intermission but were outscored a whopping 21-4 in the third as the Lady Red Bears pulled away.

Love posted eight points before leaving with the injury. Leigha Brown and Preslee Jordan finished with seven apiece.

Emilee Moyer pumped in 10 of her game-high 15 points after the halftime break to spur the Soper scoring.