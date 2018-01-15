SE visits East Central tonight for annual grudge match

Tonight is the night for a short road trip for all Southeastern basketball fans.

Thirteen games remain in the regular season and all are Great American Conference contests.

Storm fans know all about the Southeastern-East Central rivalry in everything imaginable and maybe some things we can’t imagine.

Southeastern men and women will make the trip to East Central tonight with a chance to help themselves and harm the hosts and hostesses. How does it get better than that?

Coach Darin Grover’s gals will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid since the loss of leading scorer Katie Webb. A win over the Tigers would be a giant step in the right direction.

Coach Kelly Green’s guys will take a four-game winning streak to Ada and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist or even someone who can operate a smart phone to knowwhat the Tigers have in mind.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southwestern women alone at the top with a 13-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 conference mark.

That’s the Southwestern team that escaped Bloomer Sullivan Arena Saturday afternoon with a squeaky 84-80 win over the Storm.

Arkansas Tech (10-2) and Henderson State (10-4) are tied for second 6-2 with Southeastern (7-7) and Southern Nazarene (7-6) in a two-way knot for fourthplace at 5-4.

Northeastern (8-6) and Ouachita Baptist (8-6) are locked at 4-4 with Oklahoma Baptist (8-6) and East Central (4-8) tied at 3-5. Harding (6-10) and Southern Arkansas (3-11) are 2-6 each and Arkansas-Monticello (5-8) is last at 1-7.

The men are led by Southern Nazarene (12-1) at 9-0 with the Savage Storm (8-6) in second place at 7-2.

Northwestern (10-3) and East Central (8-4) are tied for third at 6-2.

Arkansas Tech (10-4) and Arkansas-Monticello (9-5) are knotted at 4-4 with Southern Arkansas (7-7), Oklahoma Baptist (6-8) Ouachita Baptist (5-8) are 3-5 each.

Henderson State (7-7) is 2-6 with Southwestern (3-11) and Harding (1-12) battling forlast place at 1-7.

SOUTHEASTERN LADIES hold a slight edge in team scoring with 67.6 points per game to 66.4 for the opponents.

The Storm pull down 38.5 rebounds to opponents’ 36.9 boards per game.

Katie Webb remains the leading scorer at 18.8 points and the second-leading rebounder with 7.6 per game.

Emem David is averaging double figures with 10.9 points a game and leads the rebounders with 8.8 retrieves.

Alix Robinson scores 8.8 points and is second with 31 assists. Sa’Liesha Hunter (7.2 points) is the team leader with 52 assists.

SOUTHEASTERN MEN average 73.4 points to opponents’ 74 points per game.

Rebounding is close with the Storm grabbing 35.3 boards to 36.4 per game.

Markell Henderson is the leading scorer at 15.5 points and the second-leading rebounder with 5.1 a game.

Kevin Buckingham is scoring 13.1 points and leading the rebounders with six grabs a game. Everett A’Torey hits 9.7 points per game.

Jett Jobe is averaging 9.5 points is leading the team in assists with 71.

Many years ago, football had an individual drill called Blood on the Moon. Southeastern-East Central provides that same mindset except the players perform in underwear instead of pads.

It’s not that far to Ada.

IT’S CREEPING UP on us, you know.

The Calm Before the Storm spring sports preview is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, in the Massey Building on the corner of West Main Street and North 2nd Avenue.

Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. and the event will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

The Calm Before the Storm for fall sports drew an excellent crowd and this one should do the same. Coaches and players for baseball, softball, tennis and golf will be on hand, along with some players. It’s a great chance for fans to meet the coaches and players and get ready for spring sports.

Home openers for spring sports: Softball, 9:30 a.m. February 3, against Rockhurst, Missouri, in the Southeastern Regional Invitational at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex; Men’s and Women’s Tennis, 12 noon February 3, against Collin County (Texas) Community College, at the Southeastern Tennis Complex; Baseball, 1 p.m. February 9, against Washburn (Kansas), at the Ballpark in Durant; Men’s Golf season opener, February 19, at the Newberry College Invitational, Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Featured speakers will be new baseball coach Zach Crabtree, softball coach Ron Faubion, tennis coach Shawn Hamil and golf coach Jim Chambers. Director of AthleticsKeith Baxter will speak briefly and the event will be emceed by Jay Lindly,sales manager of Mix 96.1 FM and the radio voice of the Storm on the Southeastern Sports Network.

Those in attendance will have a free lunch and also get a Southeastern Athletics T-shirt.

Seating is limited to the first 100 to reserve a seat. Anyone wishing to attend should make reservations by contacting Southeastern assistant AD Blake Allen by e-mail at ballen@se.edu or by phone at 580-745-3386.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS for the BFF Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at the Durant Library.

The BFF (Best Friends Forever) Blood Drive is for Rhonda Clouse, a long-time favorite in Durant and Bryan County. People will know her as the cheerful and dependable advertising lady for the Durant Democrat and KSEO/KLBC Radio.

The blood drive is being put together by Rhonda’s BFF Shauna Smith and donors should give Shauna a call at 405-895-7111 or contact her at ssmith86@cox.net to reserve a time to donate.

The blood drive will be held in the Black Box Theater at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library and donors will have a choice of three T-shirts ( Strong, Bold or Fearless), door prizes and Oklahoma City show tickets to “An Affair of the Heart.”

Unfortunately, bad things do sometimes happen to good people and Rhonda is the epitome of good people. She is an extremely kind and smart Christian lady who truly needs our help.

To register, phone or e-mail Shauna as soon as possible.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. His column appears weekly.