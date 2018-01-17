Durant drops pair to Ada Cougars

Offense was tough to come by for Durant on the road Tuesday night, suffering a pair of loss at rival Ada.

The Lady Lions dropped a 34-16 verdict in the opener while the Lions fell 40-30 to the Cougars in the nightcap.

Both Durant teams will be back in action today in the John Nobles Invitational at Moore. The DHS girls face host Moore at 1 p.m. while the boys tangle with 6A top-ranked Broken Arrow at 5:30.

Girls

It took more than a quarter for Durant to get on the scorebook after an ice cold shooting start in which it trailed 8-0 after one stanza.

Ada pushed the advantage to 23-7 at the half as the Lady Lions got three-pointers from Alli and Madi Keel as well as Alli’s free throw for their offensive production.

Neither team was able to do much in the third frame with the Lady Cougars finishing with a 4-2 scoring edge with Durant’s lone bucket by Annalee Jones.

Both teams tallied seven points in the fourth period for the final total.

Jones led the scoring with six points, Alli Keel notched four with Madi Keel and Ali Kennedy adding three apiece.

Boys

Much like the girls contest, the Lions couldn’t get anything to fall from the field in the opening quarter, managing just two Tanner Davidson free throws as well as one by Brady Nichols while Ada built a 9-3 edge.

The lead blossomed to 20-10 at intermission despite DHS finally getting a few shots to fall on baskets from Davidson, Drake Cates and Daniel Long.

It was virtually a dead heat in the second half with both club’s tossing in 20 points. Ada built as much as a 15-point advantage before Durant narrowed the gap at the end.

Nichols came alive in the final two stanzas to finish with a team-high 10 points. Tyler Hamblin scored all of his seven points after intermission as well. Davidson contributed four, Dominic Wynn had three with Long, Cates and Bryson Lyday ending with two each.

