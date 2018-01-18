Tushka Tigers shock 9th ranked Rock Creek

CADDO – The Bryan County Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night were loaded with blowouts as seven of the eight contests were decided by double digits.

The only contest that went to the wire was a notable one as the Tushka Tigers shocked Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Rock Creek, 37-36, to advance to tonight’s boys semifinals.

In the girls bracket things went according to seedings as the top four teams all advanced in emphatic fashion.

Top-seeded Tushka blasted Soper, 58-17, while second seed Rock Creek dismantled Calera, 74-28. It was third seed Caddo blitzing Bennington, 59-39, and fourth seeded Silo toppled Boswell, 61-49.

On the boys’ side, top seed Silo ran away from Achille, 81-54, with defending champ and third seed Caddo dismantling Calera, 72-39. The other quarterfinal saw Bennington move on to the semifinals with a 54-37 triumph against a suddenly struggling Boswell club.

Semifinal action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena tips off this afternoon at 4 p.m. with Tushka girls tangling with Silo. At 5:30 it will be Silo boys facing Bennington. Then in the nightcaps, Caddo girls meet Rock Creek at 7 and Caddo boys battle Tushka at 8:30.

Caddo 72, Calera 39 (boys)

Calera came out hot offensively led by Brayden Langley and made things interesting for one quarter before a lengthy dry spell allowed Caddo to surge to a 31-17 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 10 early in the third stanza before a 21-2 burst by the Bruins fueled by 12 points from Garrett McMichael eliminated any remaining suspense in the contest.

McMichael finished with 19 to lead a well balanced arsenal that included 13 each from Gage McMichael and Kaden Johnson as well as 10 points by K.W. Adair.

Braden Couch and Matthew Jenkins contributed six apiece, Jack Holbrook and Michael Creel scored two each and Jacob Long had one.

Langley notched a game-high 21 points to spark Calera, but was the only Bulldog to reach double figures in the contest. Wade Hearod tossed in six, Zach Taylor posted four, Jerry Smith and Keith Jeffreys had three each and Landon Robinson scored two.

Caddo 59, Bennington 39 (girls)

Kacie Clower canned three first half three-pointers to key an early Caddo surge as the Lady Bruins built a double figure lead and steadily pulled away.

Caddo was up 28-17 at the halftime break and extended the margin even more in the third quarter behind Brittany Miller and was in front by 20 points heading to the final stanza.

Clower pitched in 14 points with Miller and Kynsey Dixon adding 11 apiece for the well-balanced Lady Bruin offense. Allison Hawkins notched nine, Karlee Robison had eight with Tanna Hightower scoring four and Maeley Couch two.

Madison Currie pumped in eight points late to finish with a team-high 12 for the Lady Bears. Kristin Jordan hit three treys for nine points, Alexus Gibson finished with six, Maci Haislip and Makenzie Atwood had five with Kenzi Conditt posting two.

Silo 81, Achille 54 (boys)

After a surprisingly tight first half, Silo exploded offensively in the third period to outscore the Eagles 26-9 and put the contest out of reach.

The Rebels led 24-15 after one and 36-27 at intermission.

Silo had solid production across the board with 19 points by Dylan Turner and 16 from Korben Ford leading the assault. Jessen Pratt tossed in 13, Austin Thomas had 10, Jacob Lawless scored eight, Patch Hamilton had six with Ty Herndon ending with four, Duncan and Chase Corbin two each along with one by Pratt.

Austin McClung scored 12 points during the early Achille surge and finished with 16 as did Alex Simmons. Brayden Prater posted seven, Trent Gibby had five, Ryan Caceres and Haden Singleton scored four apiece and Zediah Westbrook added a pair.

Silo 61, Boswell 49 (girls)

Silo rode a red-hot shooting start to a big early lead, but could never completely shake the Lady Scorpions.

The Lady Rebels were ahead 15-7 after one stanza and pushed the margin to double figures but Boswell trimmed the deficit to 31-24 at the break. It was 50-42 Silo after three quarters.

Boswell got as close as five in the final stanza behind the one-two punch of Matalie Busby and Laney Pardue but could not get any closer.

Ryan Herndon poured in 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter alone, while pacing the Silo offense. Cheri Stampley contributed a season-high 15 with Gracie Lawless adding 12, including three treys. Randi McLarry scored nine and Daelyn Marshall had four.

Pardue led the way for Boswell with 20 points as Busby also notched 16. Tammy Miller ended with eight, Harleigh Belvin had three and Ashton Eastwood two.

Bennington 54, Boswell 37 (boys)

Despite massive struggles by each team at the free throw line, Bennington was able to ride an 18-8 second quarter flurry to a big lead and slowly pulled away from there.

The Bears hit just seven of 17 at the charity stripe but Boswell wasn’t any better, connecting on just seven of 23.

Keaton Robison topped three Bears in double figures with 13 points with Andrew McDonald checking in with 11 and Johnny Mays 10.

Joe Rochelle and Josh Rubio tossed in six apiece with Austin Malone scoring five and Tucker McWilliams three for Bennington.

Boswell meanwhile was led by Hayden Dill with 20 points but no other Scorpion came close to double figures.

Levi Russell ended with five, Jarrett McIntyre and Kason Barker scored three each, Tristan James and Trevon Ware both had two while Kollin Edge and Brett Anderson added one apiece.

Tushka 37, Rock Creek 36 (boys)

In a game that was tight throughout, it was the host Tigers that came up with the key plays and defense when it mattered to pull off the upset.

Tushka led 11-9 at the end of one quarter and 22-21 at halftime before Rock Creek surged to a slim 30-29 edge after three quarters.

The Tigers went in front for good with a pair of Darin Brown free throws with just over a minute remaining as neither team could get any more points on the board.

Brown notched a game-high 18 points in the winning effort for Tushka. Trevin Wainright scored nine, Tucker Potts had six and Jacob Spradlin four.

Rock Creek was hurt by turnovers and poor perimeter shooting throughout the game and was led by Austin Green’s 13 points. Luke Jestis turned in eight points, Sam Roper had seven, Christian McGowan six and Karson Dry added two.

Rock Creek 74, Calera 28 (girls)

The Lady Mustangs got their defensive pressure in full gear, cashing in multiple Calera turnovers for the runaway victory.

Rock Creek built a 20-7 cushion after one quarter, extended it to 37-20 at halftime and 62-24 at the end three periods.

Five Lady Mustangs reached double figures topped by Teerone McCann with 14 points. Jacey Angello chipped in 13, Brittany Farrington had 11 and Lainey Jestis and Karissa Blackburn 10 apiece.

They also got five by Hannah Heflin, Jordan Nelson and Macy Converse notched four each and Marrah Berka added three.

Logan Mullens pumped in 12 points in leading Calera. Hannah Carter chipped in six, Bailey Roland added four, Dally Halbrooks had three, Liz Langley two and Kendra St. Clair one point.

Tushka 58, Soper 17 (girls)

The Lady Tigers exploded out of the gate with 22 points and never looked back on the way to the quarterfinal win.

It was a 22-1 edge for the hosts after just one stanza and they led 38-7 at halftime before cruising the rest of the way.

Tushka rode a balanced offensive arsenal to the victory as Ryann Cochran and Grace Wall reached double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively.

Taylor Chambers tossed in nine, Alissa Kindred, Adriene Percell and Kayelin Kindred all contributed six, Hannah Hodge added three with Jacy Eaves and Sarah Ridgway scoring two apiece.

Silo’s Dylan Turner goes up with a pair of his game-high 19 points as Achille’s Zediah Westbrook looks on. The top seeded Rebels rolled to an 81-54 victory in the tournament opening round contest. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8730_cmyk.jpg Silo’s Dylan Turner goes up with a pair of his game-high 19 points as Achille’s Zediah Westbrook looks on. The top seeded Rebels rolled to an 81-54 victory in the tournament opening round contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Brayden Langley gets past Caddo’s Matthew Jenkins on this drive toward the basket Tuesday night. Langley poured in a game-high 21 points but Calera fell to the defending champion Bruins 72-39 in the Bryan County Tournament opener. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8774_cmyk.jpg Brayden Langley gets past Caddo’s Matthew Jenkins on this drive toward the basket Tuesday night. Langley poured in a game-high 21 points but Calera fell to the defending champion Bruins 72-39 in the Bryan County Tournament opener. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Boswell’s Matalie Busby dribbles up the floor against the defensive pressure of Silo’s Cheri Stampley. Busby tossed in 16 points for the Lady Scorpions but Stampley had 15 for Silo as the Lady Rebels picked up the 61-49 win. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8708_cmyk.jpg Boswell’s Matalie Busby dribbles up the floor against the defensive pressure of Silo’s Cheri Stampley. Busby tossed in 16 points for the Lady Scorpions but Stampley had 15 for Silo as the Lady Rebels picked up the 61-49 win. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Caddo’s Karlee Robison dropped in two of her eight points on this drive to the basket as Kenzi Conditt of Bennington defends. Robison and the defending champion Lady Bruins notched a 59-39 opening round victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8758_cmyk.jpg Caddo’s Karlee Robison dropped in two of her eight points on this drive to the basket as Kenzi Conditt of Bennington defends. Robison and the defending champion Lady Bruins notched a 59-39 opening round victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

Caddo, Silo teams cruise into semifinals