Bennington stuns top seeded Silo in semifinals

Few people outside of Bennington likely gave the Bears much of a chance in Thursday evening’s Bryan County Tournament semifinals at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Coach Bobby Weil’s senior-laden Bears however pulled off the second major upset of the boys bracket, virtually dominating top seed Silo, 58-41, on the way to the tournament championship game for the first time since 2001.

The remainder of the semifinal matchup went according to chalk as the higher seed won each contest.

Bennington will meet defending champ Caddo, which dispatched Tuesday’s quarterfinal Cinderella story Tushka by a 53-32 count.

On the girls side, Tushka advanced to the tournament finals for the second straight year with a 49-34 win against Silo while second-seeded Rock Creek had to survive overtime before turning back Caddo, 58-55.

Tushka 49, Silo 34 (girls)

It was nip-and-tuck for nearly four minutes as the two clubs exchanged baskets, but that came to a screeching halt as Silo went nine and a half minutes without a field goal to allow the Lady Tigers to break it wide open.

What was a 9-7 Tushka lead proved to be 32-10 before Ryan Herndon finally connected on a layup with 2:49 left in the half.

Tushka did most of its damage inside, feeding Grace Wall for nine early points in the paint, while also cashing in 13 Lady Rebel turnovers. Eight of those came in the second stanza in which Silo finished just two for 10 from the field.

The top-seeded Lady Tigers hit seven of their first 12 field goal attempts and shot 55 percent for the half.

Silo came inspired to begin the third stanza, turning the tables by reeling off 10 consecutive points to cut the margin in half.

The Lady Tigers couldn’t seem to get the lid off the proverbial basket as it took five minutes for them to get back on the scoreboard with a driving bucket from Ryann Cochran. Another Cochran field goal with 45 seconds left proved to be the lone Tushka points of the quarter.

Turnovers hurt the Silo chances of cutting further into the lead while the Lady Tigers were struggling offensively, allowing Tushka to carry a 39-29 advantage to the final frame.

Silo rallied to within 41-32 in the opening minute of the fourth after a Herndon basket and Danielle Hayden free throw, but Wall and Alissa Kindred tossed in four points apiece down the stretch to hold the Lady Rebels at bay.

Cochran ended with 15, Wall had 13 and Kindred contributed 10 to pace the Tushka offense. Kayelin Kindred added seven, Adrienne Percell notched three and Taylor Chambers scored two.

Silo was fueled by Herndon’s game-high 20 points with Hayden chipping in seven, Gracie Lawless four as well as one point apiece from Cheri Stampley and Randi McLarry.

Bennington 58, Silo 41 (boys)

Bennington came out smoking offensively, scoring on its first four possessions with inside and outside balance on the way to an early 11-0 blitz.

The Rebels finally broke the ice with a Dylan Turner basket inside the paint more than halfway through the opening period and the Bears carried a 17-6 advantage to the end of the frame.

Silo crawled back in the second stanza to narrow the gap to 20-15 following a Korben Ford three-pointer.

After both teams went scoreless for more than three minutes, the Bears found an offensive spark as Austin Malone pumped it five consecutive points making it a double digit lead again.

Silo got back within eight after a Patch Hamilton basket but Johnny Mays threw in an off-balance trey as time expired to carry all the momentum and a 30-19 lead into the half for the Bears.

Things never got any better for the Rebels in the second half as the Bennington zone defense continued to frustrate them, not allowing Silo to get to the glass.

While the Rebels continued to struggle from outside, the Bears kept their foot on the offensive gas to steadily push the margin to 47-30 after three stanzas sparked by Joe Rochelle and Malone three-pointers and never looked back.

“I’m just super proud of these seniors,” an emotional Weil said afterward. “I can’t same enough about them. They played their tails off tonight. I told them at halftime it was one of the best halves I have seen us play but we had to keep battling because Silo wasn’t going away. It’s no question a really big win for our program.

“I’ve got to credit the kids. They executed what we wanted to do to perfection. I told them we were going to let them have threes but we weren’t going to let them get to the rim and the kids bought in and did tremendous. The key was finishing strong at the end of the first half after Silo cut it to five. Getting the lead back to double figures was huge.”

Bennington had key scoring contributions up and down the lineup, fueled by a game-high 16 points from Keaton Robison. Malone and Rochelle also hit double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Mays added nine, Andrew McDonald scored six with Josh Rubio and Tucker McWilliams chipping in two apiece.

Ford scored 13 points and Turner had 12 to lead the Silo charge. Hamilton ended with six, Lawless had four with Austin Thomas, Jessen Pratt and Tre Cook all posting two.

Rock Creek 58, Caddo 55, OT (girls)

While it wasn’t quite as sloppy as the earlier meeting between the two teams, it definitely had it’s ragged moments as they combined for 50 turnovers.

Nine of those came from Caddo during a disastrous third quarter that saw a 10-point Lady Bruin halftime lead completely vanish as Rock Creek carried a 34-32 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Mustangs pushed the margin to four three different times in the stanza, including with just 36 seconds remaining at 47-43, but they couldn’t take advantage of opportunities at the charity stripe to put it out of reach.

Caddo cut the lead in half on a Kynsey Dixon basket with 25 seconds to play but Rock Creek’s Jordan Nelson could only split two free throws moments later, leaving the door open.

The Lady Bruins took advantage as senior Alison Hawkins drained a trey from the right wing with 16 seconds left to knot the score at 48.

Following a frantic final seconds, Hannah Heflin came up with a loose ball and launched a potential game-winner that was off the mark with one second on the clock sending the game to overtime.

The extra frame was almost a carbon copy with Rock Creek building as much as a four-point edge at 58-54 behind a huge effort from Teeronie McCann. Her layup with 28 seconds remaining made it a four-point lead but they once again couldn’t slam the door.

Hawkins made it a one possession game with a Caddo free throw and it was still just a three-point cushion after two missed free throws, but the Lady Bruins’ 26th turnover of the game proved to be the final blow. Rock Creek committed 24 turnovers as well.

McCann poured in a game-high 28 points, including all 10 for the Lady Mustangs in the extra period.

Jacey Angello pitched in 11, Heflin scored seven, Lainey Jestis added five, Karissa Blackburn had four, Nelson finished with two and Brittany Farrington ended with one.

Karlee Robison led three Lady Bruins in double figures with 13 points as Dixon totaled 12 and Hawkins contributed 10.

Caddo also picked up nine points from Brittany Miller, five for Kaci Clower, four by Tanna Hightower as well as Kylee Anderson’s two.

Caddo 53, Tushka 32 (boys)

The defending champion Caddo Bruins took all the suspense of the final semifinal away early on, going on a 12-0 run midway through the second stanza and Tushka was never able to recover.

Darin Brown’s trey just over a minute into the contest gave the Tigers a 3-2 advantage but that was their final lead with Caddo rattling in seven points in a row sparked by Gage McMichael’s first of two three-pointers in the quarter.

Tushka rallied to cut a double-figure lead to 17-11 early in the second quarter but Garrett McMichael and Braden Couch drilled back-to-back threes to ignite the big Bruin flurry.

Another Brown three-pointer with 32 seconds remaining snapped the string for Tushka but only cut the Caddo advantage to 29-14 at intermission.

The Bruins steadily continued to pull away over the final two periods to advance back to the tournament title tilt.

Garrett McMichael totaled 13 points and Gage McMichael added 11 to pace the Caddo arsenal. K.W. Adair tossed in nine, Kaden Johnson had six, Matthew Jenkins scored five, Couch ended with three and Jacob Long scored two.

Brown and Josh Hauff ended with eight apiece to lead the way for Tushka. Tyler Hyatt notched six, Seth Daniel had three, Cole Broughton, Tucker Potts and Matt Goodwin two each with Shelby Milam rounding out the scoring with one.

Rock Creek's Teeronie McCann was bottled up by Caddo defenders Karlee Robinson and Kynsey Dixon on this play during the Bryan County semifinals. It was one of the few times McCann was bottled up as she pumped in a game-high 28 points in the Lady Mustangs' 58-55 overtime win. Bennington senior Johnny Mays dribbles down the lane looking for an opening while being guarded by Silo's Korben Ford. Mays hit a huge three-pointer to end the first half and notched nine points to help the Bears shock top seeded Silo, 58-41. Junior Taylor Chambers hangs in the air before sinking this short jumper over Silo's Danielle Hayden. Chambers and the Tushka Lady Tigers got off to a fast start and then held off Silo to advance back to the Bryan County Tournament title game. Caddo junior Michael Creel splits two Tushka defenders on a drive down the lane in Bryan County Tournament semifinal action. Creel and the Bruins pulled away in the second half for a 53-32 victory to advance back to Saturday night's championship.

Tushka, Rock Creek reach girls championship