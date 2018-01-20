DHS wrestlers blast McAlester

In one of its most impressive performances of the season, the Durant Lion wrestling team picked up its 11th dual victory with a 62-16 thumping of rival McAlester Thursday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

The Lions recorded victories in 10 of the 13 official matches while cruising to the win.

Eight of the wins came by pin fall with the only two going the distance coming in back-to-back matches at 160 and 170 pounds.

Ty Rudolf recorded a 7-3 decision against McAlester’s Wyatt Grinnell at 160 while Fulton Gorges posted a 17-1 technical fall triumph at 170.

Fall winners for Durant were Jared Pierce (113), Tagen Jamison (126), Connor Hall (138), Cody Hicks (145), Braden Rudolf (182), Isaiah Wright (220) and Josh McKim (heavyweight).

Preston Lewis also picked up a forfeit victory at 106 pounds.

Durant is slated to be back on the road Tuesday for its next dual action at Davis.

Durant’s Ty Rudolf had McAlester grappler Wyatt Grinnell all tied up during this 160 pound match Thursday night. Rudolf won a 7-3 decision and the Lions blasted the rival Buffaloes, 62-16, for their 11th dual victory of the year. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_i-mHxQZ42-XL_cmyk.jpg Durant’s Ty Rudolf had McAlester grappler Wyatt Grinnell all tied up during this 160 pound match Thursday night. Rudolf won a 7-3 decision and the Lions blasted the rival Buffaloes, 62-16, for their 11th dual victory of the year.