Consolation finals set for Saturday

Boswell girls and boys as well as the Calera girls and Rock Creek boys all came alive in the second half at the Bryan County Tournament Friday evening to advance to consolation championship play on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Calera girls downed Bennington, 48-32, while the Boswell girls eliminated Soper, 35-23.

The boys consolation semis were a little more interesting late as Rock Creek held off Calera, 64-57, and Boswell survived Achille, 56-52.

Achille girls and Colbert boys won early consolation matchups to close out the tournament with wins.

Calera 48, Bennington 32 (girls)

Meeting for the second time in just over a week, the end result was the same but with a lot less dramatics at the end.

For two quarters however it looked like it might just go down to the wire as neither team could get in much offensive rhythm.

Calera got six first quarter points from Kendra St. Clair inside to grab an 11-6 edge after one and pushed that margin to 20-12 at the half.

A Maci Haislip bucket to start the third trimmed the lead to six before the Lady Bulldogs began to take over thanks to their aggressive pressure defense, which forced nine turnovers in period number three alone.

Maddi Virgin and Logan Mullens each hit three-pointers while St. Clair and Dally Halbrooks combined for nine points in the paint as Calera notched a 7-0 burst on the way to a commanding 35-20 advantage through three stanzas.

Bennington could never make much headway against the Lady Bulldog press over the fourth frame despite an eight-point outburst from Kristen Jordan.

Halbrooks led all scorers in the game with 19 as St. Clair and Mullens also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points respectively. Virgin pitched in three.

Jordan wrapped up with 12 points to pace the Lady Bears. Alexis Gibson chipped in nine, Madison Currie picked up six, Haislip scored four and Emily Stevens had three.

Rock Creek 64, Calera 57 (boys)

While it still wasn’t a thing of beauty, ninth-ranked Rock Creek shook off an upset loss on Tuesday to advance to the tournament consolation finals.

The Mustangs looked back to form early as Christian McGowan knocked in a pair of treys in the opening moments during a 10-3 burst. Rock Creek went lethargic offensively the rest of the stanza however, managing only two more field goals as Calera build a 22-16 advantage sparked by a Fisher Hutchins three-point barrage.

Rock Creek clawed its way back to a 29-all deadlock before two Karson Dry free throws in the final minute gave the Mustangs a two-point edge at the half.

Calera hung tough through the opening moments of the third quarter thanks to a three-pointer and two charity tosses from Tyler Shupert, but McGowan hit two more treys during a 13-3 flurry that was capped by a Luke Jestis long range bomb as well.

The Mustangs’ lead ballooned to 56-41 after Austin Montgomery’s three-pointer to start the fourth but the Bulldogs refused to fold.

Calera put together a run of its own, taking advantage of Rock Creek miscues to close within seven in the final minute.

McGowan led all scorers with 22 points, including five three-pointers. Dry finished with 15, Montgomery and Austin Green scored nine apiece, Jestis had five and Darian James tossed in four.

Three Bulldogs reached double figures with Zach Taylor scoring 13, Hutchins 12 and Brayden Langley 10.

Shupert contributed seven, Wade Hearod finished with six, Jaylen Dunn scored five with Bodie Smith and Tytus West adding two apiece.

Boswell 35, Soper 23 (girls)

Boswell scored the first nine points of the game and Soper never fully recovered from an ice cold shooting start.

The Lady Bears missed their first eight shots before finally breaking the goose egg on Brooklyn Higginbottom’s three-pointer with 1:23 left in the opening quarter.

By that point Boswell had showed its versatility by scoring inside, outside and in transition, but Soper was able to hang around cutting the deficit to just 17-12 at the half.

It was still a five-point game midway through the third when freshman Matalie Busby connected on back-to-back treys and the Lady Scorpions never looked back from there, holding Soper at bay with their pressure defense.

Busby totaled 16 points to fuel the offensive charge while Harleigh Belvin contributed eight, Laney Pardue had five with Tammy Miller and Miah Van Duran notching three points apiece.

Soper was led by Higginbottom’s 10 points as Emilee Moyer tossed in seven, Bayleigh Parker had four and Chloe Berkey finished with two.

Boswell 56, Achille 52 (boys)

Achille nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final quarter but two turnovers in the final minute proved to be backbreakers for the Eagles.

Boswell raced to an early advantage behind the one-two punch of Hayden Dill and Kason Barker, building a 16-13 lead after the first period which the Scorpions increased to 31-22 by halftime.

The Eagles got within 36-30 early in the third stanza when Boswell turned on the jets with a 14-8 burst to end the frame. Dill was the catalyst with 11 of the 19 Scorpion points in the quarter.

Achille finally managed to find a defensive answer for Dill, who had poured in 23 points, holding the Boswell offensive leader scoreless through most of the fourth.

Brayden Prater opened the frame with a three-pointer to cut the Scorpion lead under double figures and Austin McClung went to work from there with seven points, including a pair of free throws that cut the lead to 55-52 with 47 seconds remaining.

Boswell failed to seal the contest, missing two charity tosses with 14 seconds to go, but Dill immediately came up with a steal and sank one of two at the line to ice it with 7.7 remaining for his only point of the quarter.

In addition to Dill’s game-high 24 points, the Scorpions picked up 13 from Barker, who hit three treys. Brett Anderson and Jesus Rubio each added seven and Levi Russell had five.

McClung and Prater both finished with 17 to pace Achille offensively. Ryan Caceres and Alex Simmons tossed in six each, Haden Singleton scored four and Zach Staton posted two.

Achille 54, Colbert 51 (girls)

Colbert led most of the way, including as much as a nine-point advantage, but could never shake the Lady Eagles.

After crawling to within one numerous times and even tying the contest twice early in the fourth period, Achille finally went ahead 47-45 on a driving shot by Sommer Rater in the midst of a 9-0 flurry that put the Lady Eagles ahead for good.

Down by six, Colbert answered the bell with two Brooklyn Jones free throws and a Toree Buck basket to cut the margin to 51-49 and it was tight the final two minutes.

Rater connected on three charity tosses to keep Achille in front but they left the door open following two misses at the line following Allee Raney’s putback that narrowed it to 54-51 with 11 seconds left.

Colbert never got a good look at a tying trey in the waning seconds as a desperation shot was off the mark.

Rater had a monster performance with 31 points in the Achille victory. Jackie Todd contributed 14, including four three-pointers, with Jaimie Todd adding seven and Calli Snyder two.

The Lady Leopards were led by 11 points each from Raney and Leigha Brown. Jones and Buck tossed in seven apiece, Preslee Jordan, Kinzee Coker and Hannah Rhoades all posted five.

Colbert 49, Soper 36 (boys)

It was nearly a dead even first half as the two clubs battled almost point-for-point with Colbert carrying a narrow 24-23 edge to the halftime break.

Soper took a brief lead on Tanner Trent’s bucket to start the second half but the Red Bears did not score again for seven minutes as the Leopards tightened the defense.

Colbert reeled off 12 unanswered points to build a 36-25 lead before a Tyson Taylor basket to end the quarter.

That’s as close as Soper would get however as the Leopards used outstanding balance and interior scoring to maintain the cushion.

Brandon Denton led that balanced assault for Colbert with 11 points and Hunter Peebles also hit double figures with 10.

The Leopards got six points from Aaron Staple and Braden Mueller as well as five by Carlos Segura and Brandon Winger. Cody Baker tossed in four and McKye Marquez picked up a pair.

Taylor had 11 points and Tanner Page chipped in 10 to spark Soper.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Boswell junior Hayden Dill gets this shot up over the outstretched hand of Achille’s Austin McClung during consolation round action in the Bryan County Tournament. Dill scored 24 points to spark the Scorpions to Saturday’s consolation championship game. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9125_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Boswell junior Hayden Dill gets this shot up over the outstretched hand of Achille’s Austin McClung during consolation round action in the Bryan County Tournament. Dill scored 24 points to spark the Scorpions to Saturday’s consolation championship game. Freshman Laney Pardue looks for an opening to the basket after getting past Soper’s Emilee Moyer in Friday’s consolation round action. Pardue notched five points in helping Boswell to a 35-23 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9107_cmyk.jpg Freshman Laney Pardue looks for an opening to the basket after getting past Soper’s Emilee Moyer in Friday’s consolation round action. Pardue notched five points in helping Boswell to a 35-23 victory. Rock Creek’s Christian McGowan broke free for this layup after a steal in Friday’s consolation game as Tyler Shupert of Calera tried to defend. McGowan poured in 22 points to spark the Mustangs to a 64-57 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9217_cmyk.jpg Rock Creek’s Christian McGowan broke free for this layup after a steal in Friday’s consolation game as Tyler Shupert of Calera tried to defend. McGowan poured in 22 points to spark the Mustangs to a 64-57 victory. Achille’s Sommer Rater was on fire in Friday’s consolation action at the Bryan County Tournament, scorching the nets for 31 points, including this basket which she hung in the air to finish in a 54-51 triumph against rival Colbert. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8962_cmyk.jpg Achille’s Sommer Rater was on fire in Friday’s consolation action at the Bryan County Tournament, scorching the nets for 31 points, including this basket which she hung in the air to finish in a 54-51 triumph against rival Colbert. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat

Rock Creek boys, Calera girls stay alive