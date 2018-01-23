Durant has 14 placers at powerlifting opening meet

The Durant Lion powerlifting opened the season with impressive performances at the Dickson Invitational with nine medalists in the varsity competition and five more in the freshman division.

DHS stalwarts Derek Ogden Jared Iscimenler finished in a first place for the 242-pound weight class with a total of 1,215 pounds apiece. Ogden claimed the top slot on the body weight differential tiebreaker.

The Lions had a pair of placers as well at 132 and 157 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Parker Maldonado was third with 700 total pounds while Alissa French took fifth with 660. Meanwhile at 157, it was Kash Edwards placing second with a total of 960 pounds on the three lifts as Brandon Fox ended fourth with 945.

Other varsity placers were Jordan Fenner, fifth with 955 pounds; Jaren Daniels, fifth with 950 pounds; and Bobby Thomas, fifth in his weight division with 1,055 pounds.

Durant’s freshman lifters were topped by a first place effort by Mark Aguirre at 220 pounds with teammate Edgar Madrid finishing just behind him in second place.

Dax Ogden claimed second at 165 pounds, Carlos Solis was second at 148 and Julian Cantu took third in the 132-pound classification.

“All of our athletes did extremely well for the first meet this year,” Durant powerlifting coach Ron Norman commented. “For many of these athletes it was their first experience at an actual meet.

“We had two really good days lifting, even though others did not medal many of them had personal bests on their lifts.”

The Lions are scheduled to host a practice meet with Madill for their next outing on Thursday.

