Tushka girls, Caddo boys roll to tournament titles

There was little drama in Saturday night’s Bryan County Tournament championship contests with title game returnees Tushka and Caddo rolling to victories.

Making its fourth straight finals appearance in the girls bracket, Tushka finally picked up that elusive title by scorching the nets in a dominant 70-33 win over Rock Creek.

On the boys’ side, both teams struggled offensively but it was Caddo that found enough rhythm to defend its tournament title with a 46-25 victory against Bennington.

Tushka 70, Rock Creek 33 (girls)

After three years of heartbreak in the tournament finals, the top seeded Lady Tigers felt confident this was finally their year and did not waste any time proving it on the way to posting a whopping 30-0 advantage from beyond the three-point arc.

Tushka was unfazed by Rock Creek’s pressure defense in the opening quarter, dominated the offensive glass and shot a red-hot 60 percent from the field on the way to a commanding 24-11 first quarter advantage.

It didn’t get any better for the Lady Mustangs in the second stanza as Tushka continued the barrage with a 12-2 burst to start the frame before closing the half on another 10-2 flurry. The Lady Tigers connected on 54 percent from the field in the period. Rock Creek meanwhile was struggling to find the basket, committing 10 turnovers and hitting only seven of 24 field goal tries (29 percent).

By that point Tushka virtually had the elusive title on lockdown with a 46-19 advantage at the break. Much of that could be attributed to Ryann Cochran as the senior hit four treys and scored 20 points before intermission to singlehandedly outscore the Lady Mustangs.

Freshman Kayelin Kindred also canned a trio of three-pointers before the break to add 11 while senior Grace Wall was controlling the paint to the tune of 10 points and nine rebounds.

“This has always been a great tournament for us and the last three years we have come up short but we were determined to win it this year and that’s what we did,” Tushka head coach Lori Ford stated. “We were great offensively the first half of the game. I don’t know how much better we could have been. The girls stepped and really played as a team.”

Rock Creek finally was able to get in more of a flow offensively in the third frame although Tushka still notched a 14-12 scoring edge before coasting the final quarter to its second highest offensive total of the season.

Cochran led all scorers with 22 points along with 17 from Kindred and Walls’ 15 points and 14 rebounds. Taylor Chambers posted seven points, Tenley Wainright had four, Alissa Kindred contributed three and Jalynn Milam rounded out the scoring with two.

McCann topped the Rock Creek scoring with 10 points. Jordan Nelson notched nine, Hannah Heflin had six, Lainey Jestis had four and Brittany Farrington ended with two.

“I felt like we weren’t exactly where we needed to be going into Christmas break,” Ford admitted afterward. “Since then though our team chemistry has really started to come together. I think we finally realized getting to the state tournament like we did last year isn’t going to come easy without us picking things up. Our intensity in practice has gotten much better and hopefully this will give the momentum we need to make another run in the playoffs.”

Caddo 46, Bennington 25 (boys)

Playing in its first county championship game since 2001, Bennington rode the early momentum to an 8-4 lead midway through the opening stanza by hitting four of its first five shots.

Things went south after that for the Bears as they went ice cold from the field, missing their next nine field goal attempts during a scoreless span that was only 14 seconds shy of eight minutes.

Caddo took advantage, taking the lead for good on a spinning layup from Kaden Johnson during a 13-0 flurry.

The Bruin lead expanded to 24-11 at intermission as Bennington went another four minutes without a field goal to close the second quarter after a Tucker McWilliams bucket. Overall, the Bears finished the first half hitting just five of 23 from the field coupled with seven turnovers.

Caddo was far from efficient offensively as well, struggling to get many quality looks against a solid Bennington defense but managed to connect on 10 of its 26 field goal opportunities that included a pair of three-pointers from Garrett McMichael, who repeated as tournament MVP.

The Bears narrowed the margin to 27-15 on Keaton Robison’s driving hoop halfway through the third stanza but Caddo responded with a 12-4 run of its own to put things out of reach in the fourth.

“We didn’t play very good on offense at all but a lot of that had to do with Bennington,” Caddo head coach Kolby Johnson commented. “There’s no secret why they beat Silo. It’s because they defended really well. They take away things you want to do and make you force bad shots a lot, which is part of it. I thought we controlled the tempo though most of the game and had long possessions when we needed.

“We were really frustrated with ourselves the first half of the year giving up too many second chance points on offensive rebounds. Tonight though I was seeing three or four guys blocking out all the time. We really worked on that over Christmas break because if you are going to do anything in the playoffs you better be able to rebound well.”

Garrett McMichael and Johnson both reached double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively for the Bruins.

Michael Creel added seven, Matthew Jenkins had six, K.W. Adair notched four, Braden Couch had three and Gage McMichael scored two.

Bennington was topped by Robison’s 11 points. McWilliams chipped in four, Austin Malone and Johnny Mays added three each and Joe Rochelle ended with two.

Boys All-Tournament selections for the Bryan County Tournament were (from left): Tushka’s Darin Brown, Silo’s Dylan Turner, Caddo’s Kaden Johnson and Garrett McMichael, and Bennington’s Johnny Mays and Keaton Robison. McMichael was selected the tournament Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9633_cmyk.jpg Boys All-Tournament selections for the Bryan County Tournament were (from left): Tushka’s Darin Brown, Silo’s Dylan Turner, Caddo’s Kaden Johnson and Garrett McMichael, and Bennington’s Johnny Mays and Keaton Robison. McMichael was selected the tournament Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Girls All-Tournament selections for the Bryan County Tournament were (from left): Caddo’s Brittany Miller, Calera’s Logan Mullens, Rock Creek’s Teeronie McCann, Tushka’s Grace Wall, Tushka’s Ryann Cochran and Silo’s Ryan Herndon. Cochran was selected as the tournament Most Valuable Player. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9542_cmyk.jpg Girls All-Tournament selections for the Bryan County Tournament were (from left): Caddo’s Brittany Miller, Calera’s Logan Mullens, Rock Creek’s Teeronie McCann, Tushka’s Grace Wall, Tushka’s Ryann Cochran and Silo’s Ryan Herndon. Cochran was selected as the tournament Most Valuable Player. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat ABOVE: Caddo’s Kaden Johnson gets by Keaton Robison of Bennington on this drive to the basket during Saturday night’s Bryan County Tournament championship. Johnson’s Bruins won the title for the second year in a row with a 46-25 victory. Both Johnson and Robison were All-Tournament selections. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9621_cmyk.jpg ABOVE: Caddo’s Kaden Johnson gets by Keaton Robison of Bennington on this drive to the basket during Saturday night’s Bryan County Tournament championship. Johnson’s Bruins won the title for the second year in a row with a 46-25 victory. Both Johnson and Robison were All-Tournament selections. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat RIGHT: Tushka senior Ryann Cochran skies above a group of players to sink two of her 20 first half points with a big crowd looking on. Cochran picked up MVP honors leading the Lady Tigers to a 70-33 championship win over Rock Creek. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9501_cmyk.jpg RIGHT: Tushka senior Ryann Cochran skies above a group of players to sink two of her 20 first half points with a big crowd looking on. Cochran picked up MVP honors leading the Lady Tigers to a 70-33 championship win over Rock Creek. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat