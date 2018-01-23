Lady Bruins, Rebels claim 3rd place wins

Caddo girls rode a fast start while Silo boys used a big second half to post third place victories in the Bryan County Tournament at Bloomer Sullivan Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bruins scored the game’s first seven points on the way to a 49-33 win over Silo in girls action and the top seeded Rebels finally got their offense going late for a 59-47 triumph against Tushka.

Caddo jumps back into action Tuesday on the road at Colbert while Silo is off until visiting defending state champ Latta on Friday. Tushka tangles with Rock Creek on Tuesday night.

Caddo 49, Silo 36 (girls)

It looked like the Lady Bruins might run away with the win from the start but Ryan Herndon answered for Silo with back-to-back treys.

Caddo led 9-7 after one quarter and took advantage of Lady Rebel turnovers to push that margin to as much as 19-10 with an 8-0 flurry in the second frame. Four of those points came directly from steals and layups by Brittany Miller.

Silo answered again with seven consecutive points spurred by a Cheri Stampley three-pointer and bucket from Daelyn Marshall but still trailed 21-17 at the halftime break.

The Lady Bruins really got the offense in gear in the third, doubling their first half production with a 21-point outburst with a balanced assault. Kynsey Dixon led the way with seven of those points while Tanna Hightower added five and Karlee Robison tossed in four.

That push made it a 42-28 Caddo advantage and they were able to cruise the rest of the way.

Dixon totaled 14 points and Miller finished with 10 to pace the Lady Bruins. Robison contributed eight, Hightower scored seven, Kaci Clower posted five Kylee Anderson had four and Allison Hawkins added one.

Silo was topped by Herndon’s game-high 20 points. Stampley and Marshall pumped in six each, Gracie Lawless had a three and Alys Parr chipped in one.

Silo 59, Tushka 47 (boys)

The first half was a tight, nip-and-tuck affair until a Dylan Turner basket and Jessen Pratt free throw in the final minute staked Silo to a 29-25 lead.

They extended that margin to six points early in the third stanza before Tushka roared back with a 10-1 flurry capped by Darin Brown’s conventional three-point play with 1:57 remaining.

That put the Tigers in front 37-34 but Jacob Lawless immediately countered with a game tying trey for the Rebels before a Patch Hamilton steal and bucket put Silo ahead for good.

The Rebel burst continued with a quarter-closing three-pointer from Austin Thomas and back-to-back Hamilton field goals to start the final frame which capped a decisive 12-0 run.

Tushka was only able to narrow the gap to five before another 10-0 burst by the Rebels put it completely out of reach.

Hamilton erupted with 10 points in the fourth to finish with a team-high 17 points for Silo. Thomas scored 13 with Turner posting 11 as well. The Rebels got six apiece from Korben Ford and Lawless along with four from Pratt and two by Ty Herndon.

Shelby Milam led a very balanced Tushka attack with 13 points as Brown and Cole Broughton each contributed nine, Trevin Wainright tallied eight, Jacob Spradlin had six and Tyler Hyatt scored two.

