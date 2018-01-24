Calera girls, Rock Creek boys take consolation

Calera girls survived a frantic finish and Rock Creek boys overcame another rough shooting performance to finish as Bryan County Tournament consolation champions on Saturday afternoon at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

In the girls contest the Lady Bulldogs broke a tie in the closing seconds and held off Boswell, 48-47. Rock Creek posted a 40-35 win over Boswell in the boys’ tilt, that was halted for more than 20 minutes in the second quarter after an injury to Boswell’s Hayden Dill.

The junior was taken to the hospital by ambulance but was thankfully released later that afternoon.

Calera 48, Boswell 47 (girls)

Boswell led throughout the first three quarters, including 28-19 at half behind 13 points from freshman Laney Pardue, but could never put the Lady Bulldogs away.

Calera’s Dally Halbrooks scored 12 of her team’s 14 points in the third to narrow the gap to 36-33, but it was back-to-back treys from Logan Mullens that finally tied it and gave the Lady Bulldogs their first lead with 4:34 remaining in the fourth.

The lead was five after Boswell’s Matalie Busby and Mullens traded steals and layups with three minutes to go.

Boswell picked up consecutive buckets from Pardue and Busby to cut the margin to 45-44 with 1:57 left before Kendra St. Clair’s putback gave Calera a three-point edge once again.

The Lady Scorpions took advantage of a turnover and erased the advantage on a Pardue free throw and Busby driving shot with 20 seconds to play.

Mullens was fouled and hit one of two at the line with 12 seconds left, leaving the door open for a Boswell game winner but the Lady Scorpions misfired on three close range shots in the waning seconds.

Halbrooks poured in 18 points as Mullens and St. Clair fired in 12 apiece in the winning effort for Calera. Madison Childers, Amber Berryhill and Maddison Virgin scored two each.

Pardue totaled 22 points and Busby contributed 16 to the lead charge for Boswell. The Lady Scorpions also picked up three from Tammy Miller and two points each by Zandy Belvin, Harleigh Belvin and Miah Van Duran.

Rock Creek 40, Boswell 35 (boys)

For the better part of two quarters Boswell controlled things, forcing the Mustangs to settle for long range shots that weren’t falling much of the afternoon.

It was a trey however that eventually gave Rock Creek the lead for good at 17-16 when Christian McGowan drained the perimeter jumper. That however helped the Mustangs shoot only three for 19 (16 percent) prior to the break, but managed to take a 19-18 edge to intermission.

Rock Creek finally managed to find some openings in the Scorpion zone in the third quarter, building as much as a 29-21 lead but went scoreless the final two and a half minutes as Boswell scored six straight points to make it a two-point game going to the fourth. Karson Barker, Levi Russell and Kaleb Virden each had a bucket during the Scorpion run.

Darian James came alive with seven of his nine points in the final stanza as they held Boswell at bay down the stretch.

McGowan topped the Rock Creek offense with 10 points along with James’ nine. Sam Roper chipped in seven, Karson Dry had six, Austin Green scored four as Sammy Cahill and Dylan Robinson added two apiece.

Boswell was very balanced with eight form Jesus Rubio and six by Dill. Barker, Russell, Brett Anderson and Garrett James all finished with four points, Trevon Ware scored three and Virden had two.

Senior Austin Green heads for the basket for a Rock Creek field goal attempt against Boswell’s Levi Russell. Green and the Mustangs held off the Scorpions 40-35 for the tournament consolation crown. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9309_cmyk.jpg Senior Austin Green heads for the basket for a Rock Creek field goal attempt against Boswell’s Levi Russell. Green and the Mustangs held off the Scorpions 40-35 for the tournament consolation crown. Calera’s Dally Halbrooks was surrounded by Boswell Lady Scorpions during Saturday’s consolation championship at the Bryan County Tournament. Halbrooks scored 18 points to help rally the Lady Bulldogs to a 48-47 triumph. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9257_cmyk.jpg Calera’s Dally Halbrooks was surrounded by Boswell Lady Scorpions during Saturday’s consolation championship at the Bryan County Tournament. Halbrooks scored 18 points to help rally the Lady Bulldogs to a 48-47 triumph.