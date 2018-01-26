Calm Before the Storm set for Tuesday

Calm is a good thing and the Calm Before the Storm is even better.

The Calm Before the Storm 2018 Spring Sports event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 30, 2018, at the Massey Building, 200 West Main Street in downtown Durant.

Yes, that’s the very next Tuesday of your life.

Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. and the event will run from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Lunch and a Southeastern athletics T-shirt will be bonus prizes for those in attendance.

In addition, poop will be disseminated all over the place by head coaches and athletics director Keith Baxter.

Seating is limited to 100 and signing up is required. Those wishing to attend may sign up by e-mailing Southeastern’s assistant athletics director for external operations Blake Allen at ballen@se.edu or by phoning 580-745-3386.

Git ’er done so you don’t get left out.

Featured sports will be baseball, softball, cross country, tennis and golf.

Featured speakers will be new baseball coach Zach Crabtree, softball coach Ron Faubion, men’s and women’s tennis coach Shawn Hamil, cross country coach Ron Hair and golf coach Jim Chambers.

Selected athletes will also be on hand to meet and visit with fans.

This will be the first time in 37 years for a Southeastern baseball season to open without Mike Metheny at the helm.

Come on out and join other Storm supporters for lunch, an athletics T-shirt to wear to all of the games and all of the insider information you will need going into the season.

Since the event is held in Downtown Durant, it’s a great opportunity for local merchants to come in during the lunch hour.

Baseball leads off the spring schedule on Thursday, February 1, in the Airhog D-II tournament in Grand Prairie and will open the four-day event against Washburn (Kansas) at 1 p.m.

Softball will face Rockhurst (Missouri) at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 2, in the first day of the Southeastern Regional Invitation at Durant’s Multi-Sports Complex. The LadyStorm will also play Central Missouri State University at 2:30 that afternoon.

Men’s and women’s tennis will host Collin County (Texas) at noon on Saturday, February 3, at the Southeastern tennis complex.

Golf will participate in the Newberry College Invitational at the Ocean Course on February 19-20 in Kiawah, South Carolina.

Cross country doesn’t hit the ground running until the Fall.

STORM BASKETBALL is back in action tonight at Arkansas Tech Great in American Conference play.

The ladies tip off at 5:30 against the Golden Suns and the men will take on the Wonder Boys at 7:30.

Southeastern will travel to Harding on Saturday with the LadyStorm and Lady Bisons starting at 1 o’clock, followed by the Storm and Bisons at 3 p.m.

The next home games will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Southern Arkansas and 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, against Arkansas-Monticello for GAC doubleheaders in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southern Arkansas will bring the Muleriders and Lady Muleriders while Arkansas-Monticello features the Boll Weevils and Cotton Blossoms.

Where else could fans see team names like this without leaving town?

THE LATEST GAC standings show Southwestern leading the ladies at 15-1 overall and a perfect 11-0 in conference play.

Arkansas Tech (13-2) is second at 9-2 and Henderson State (11-5) is in third place at 7-3.

Southeastern (8-8) is fourth at 6-5, Ouachita Baptist (9-7) is fifth at 5-5 with Northwestern (9-7), Southern Nazarene (7-8) and East Central (6-9) are knotted at 5-6.

Oklahoma Baptist (9-8) is 4-7, Southern Arkansas (4-12) is 3-7, Harding (7-12) is 3-8 and Arkansas Monticello (5-10) is last at 1-9.

Southern Nazarene tops the men at 14-1 overall and 11-0 in league play.

Southeastern (9-7) and Northwestern (12-4) are tied for second at 8-3.

East Central (9-6) is fourth at 7-4 and Arkansas-Monticello (11-5) is fifth at 6-4. Southern Arkansas (9-7) is 5-5.

Arkansas Tech (11-6) and Oklahoma Baptist (8-9) are 5-6. Ouachita Baptist (6-9) is 4-6, Henderson State (8-8) is 3-7 with Southwestern (3-14) and Harding (1-15) tied for last place at 1-10.

SOUTHEASTERN’S LADIES average 69.1 points per game and allow 67.8 ppg.

SE grabs 37.9 rebounds to opponents’ 36.1 per game.

Katie Webb is the leading scorer at 18.8 points per contest despite playing only nine games before being injured.

Emem David is in double figures at 11 points while hauling in a team-high 8.4 rebounds per outing.

Alix Robinson is close to double figures at 9.1 a game and Sa’Liesha Hunter averages 8.1 points. Hunter tops the team with 12 steals and 61 assists.

SOUTHEASTERN MEN are led in scoring by Markell Henderson with 15.4 points a game. Henderson is also second in rebounding at 4.9, but will miss at least the next two weeks with an injury.

Kevin Buckingham averages 13.7 points and tops the rebounders with 5.9 per game.

Everett A’Torey scores 10.3 points and Jett Jobe is averaging 10.2 while leading the team in assists with 74.

REMEMBER to sign up for the Calm Before the Storm, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Seating is limited to the first 100. Don’t be left out.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern. His column appears weekly.