Rock Creek boys, Tushka girls win rematches

TUSHKA – It was Bryan County Tournament rematches on Tuesday night and the results took a bit different turn as host Tushka split a pair of hardwood contests with Rock Creek.

Although the girls game got off to an entirely different start from Saturday night’s championship contest, the Lady Tigers once again utilized outstanding perimeter shooting to pull away for a 63-38 victory.

On the boys’ side of things, Rock Creek rebounded after getting clipped by the Tigers just seven days ago to force 28 turnovers en route to a 58-48 win.

Girls

After scorching the nets from the opening tip just three days earlier, the Lady Tigers struggled getting shots to fall in the first period, hitting just three of 14 field goal attempts.

Fortunately for Tushka, Rock Creek was its own worst enemy as the Lady Mustangs were unable to take advantage as they committed seven turnovers and connected on just three of 10 themselves.

The Lady Tigers led 11-6 after one quarter thanks largely to a whopping rebounding advantage, which carried over throughout the contest. Grace Wall was the catalyst of that interior play for Tushka as she pumped in 14 of her team’s first 18 points.

Clinging to a 22-21 advantage with 2:36 left in the opening half, the Lady Tigers finally found the mark for their first three-pointer of the game from Ryann Cochran. That set off a closing 8-0 burst by the hosts that was capped by Kayelin Kindred’s trey in the waning seconds.

That momentum seemed to carry over to the second half as well with Taylor Chambers knocking in another three-pointer just 17 seconds into the third stanza to extend the lead to double figures and Tushka never looked back.

The Lady Tigers connected on eight of 16 field goal tries in the quarter, including four from long range.

A pair of Wall putbacks to start the final frame extended the cushion to 56-30 and Tushka was able to cruise home from there.

Wall finished with a game-high 22 points along with 15 rebounds inside, many of which came on the offensive glass.

Cochran totaled 17 points, with 10 of those coming after the break. Kindred hit three treys and wrapped up with nine as did Chambers. Alissa Kindred tossed in four.

Hannah Heflin had a nice opening half and ended with 11 points to lead Rock Creek offensively. Karissa Blackburn chipped in nine, Jordan Nelson contributed eight, Teeronie McCann had six and Brittany Farrington scored four.

Boys

Unlike the previous meeting between the teams, Rock Creek found plenty of opportunities to finish at the rim in transition.

The Mustangs set the tone from the start, scoring four of their first six points off Tushka turnovers with layups by Christian McGowan and Darian James on the way to a 6-0 advantage.

Tushka was able to settle in a bit, rallying to grab a 17-11 edge on Darin Brown’s three-pointer in the opening moments of the second period. Rock Creek quickly recovered to knot the score with back-to-back treys from Luke Jestis, two of just four three-pointers on the night for the Mustangs.

Things see-sawed back and forth the rest of the quarter before Austin Montgomery’s three-pointer in the final minute staked Rock Creek to a 26-25 halftime advantage.

The Mustangs really went to work getting the ball inside in the third quarter as they went six for 10 from the field with only one bucket further than two feet from the rim. Many of those chances came off Tiger turnovers as they committed 11 in that period alone while Rock Creek built a 41-29 lead.

It turned into a free throw contest in the fourth quarter with the Mustangs posting 14 of their 17 points of the period from the charity stripe. Rock Creek finished 18 for 34 from the line for the game.

Sam Roper fueled the Mustangs with 15 points as James added 10, Austin Green scored nine and Karson Dry had eight. McGowan and Jestis posted six each with Montgomery ending with four.

Cole Broughton topped Tushka with 16 points, but the Tigers just didn’t get enough opportunities with the turnovers.

Tyler Hyatt also reached double figures with 14, Brown notched eight, Shelby Milam had four while Jacob Spradlin and Trevor Wainright pumped in three apiece.

Tushka junior Alissa Kindred drives inside against the defense of Rock Creek’s Lainey Jestis during Tuesday night’s Bryan County finals rematch. Kindred and the Lady Tigers caught fire in the second half to pick up their second win over Rock Creek this week. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9685_cmyk.jpg Tushka junior Alissa Kindred drives inside against the defense of Rock Creek’s Lainey Jestis during Tuesday night’s Bryan County finals rematch. Kindred and the Lady Tigers caught fire in the second half to pick up their second win over Rock Creek this week. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Rock Creek’s Karson Dry floats in the air for this finger roll at the basket as Cole Broughton of Tushka defends. Dry scored eight points for the Mustangs, who did most of their damage at the rim during a 58-48 victory. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9705_cmyk.jpg Rock Creek’s Karson Dry floats in the air for this finger roll at the basket as Cole Broughton of Tushka defends. Dry scored eight points for the Mustangs, who did most of their damage at the rim during a 58-48 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat