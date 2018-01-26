Furious rally falls short for Lions at Plainview

A dramatic fourth quarter rally fell just short for the Durant Lions in boys action Tuesday night as they dropped a pair of basketball contests on the road at Plainview.

The DHS girls had one of the better offensive halves of the season after intermission but couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 66-46 defeat.

Durant’s boys meanwhile rallied from nearly a double digit deficit in the final minutes only to come up two points shy in a 57-55 loss.

The Lions return home on Friday to tangle with Class 5A Duncan.

Girls

Plainview jumped out to a 13-5 advantage as the Lady Lions could only manage a pair of field goals in the opening quarter – a trey by Alli Keel and bucket from Tristyn Hamilton.

The Lady Indians extended the margin to 30-15 at intermission before Durant turned things around in the third, doubling their total from the first two periods while outscoring the hosts 15-11. Hamilton tossed in five during the flurry with Krista Pipkins coming off the bench with four as well as a Karli Westmoreland three.

Durant improved that production even more in the fourth with 16 points, seven of which came from Keel, but Plainview cashed in at the charity stripe to end the quarter with 25 points to hold off any hopes of a comeback.

Keel ended with 13 points and Hamilton added 11 to lead the scoring for the Lady Lions. Pipkins contributed six, Annalee Jones and Westmoreland have five apiece, Kendall Cordell scored three as Madi Keel, Deanna Wall and Demi Hood all tallied one point.

Boys

It took awhile for the Lions to get going in the fourth quarter as Plainview began to pull away before a furious finish.

Cates spurred the resurgence with nine of his 11 points in the quarter, including a pair of three-pointers in the closing run.

Durant trailed 13-10 after one stanza and was down just 31-27 at the half after a big start for Tanner Davidson, who scored 10 points before the break.

The Lions posted an 11-9 scoring edge in the third frame to cut the margin to just two points as Daniel Long tossed in seven of those DHS points.

Plainview began to extend the margin during a cold start in the fourth before Cates caught fire to lead the rally, which included four points from Bryson Lyday.

Long paced the offensive effort with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Cates and Davidson, who had 10. Brady Nichols contributed eight, Dominic Wynn scored five with Lyday and Tyler Hamblin finishing with four apiece.

logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_lion_large_cmyk-4.jpg logo