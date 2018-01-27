Reloaded LadyStorm are ready for 2018 turnaround

Tomorrow is only six days away for Southeastern softball.

The 2018 season opens Friday for coach Ron Faubion and his LadyStorm softballers and it can’t get here too soon.

The 2017 campaign was a lesson plan on having everything go wrong and it produced the first losing season (18-34) of Faubion’s outstanding 52-year career in any sport. That total reflects 48 years of high school and college baseball and softball, plus four years of American Legion baseball.

The 16-player roster for 2018 shows no seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.

It also features junior infielder/pitcher Destiny Riddle and sophomore second baseman Symphoni Shomo who earned All-Great American Conference honors in 2017.

Riddle was Southeastern’s leading hitter at .349 with 29 runs scored, 12 doubles, four home runs and a team-high 33 runs batted in. She also had three wins in the circle. Shomo was the second-leading hitter with a .318 average, 10 doubles and a GAC-leading 33 stolen bases.

Junior pitcher Emily Cudd returns with 14 wins in 43 appearances and 202.2 innings pitched. She posted a 4.04 earned-run average with 68 strikeouts.

Other returnees are outfielders sophomore Kennedy Salyers, sophomore Brittany Chatellier and junior Keeshia Thompson (who also plays third base); and infielders junior shortstop Mykaela Wallace and sophomore first baseman Marisa Fleck.

Shomo, Riddle, Thompson and Wallace earned NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete honors.

Newcomers are junior pitcher Kelsey Story, freshman infielder Augusta Duty, junior outfielder Hope Deanda, freshman infielder Elexis Watson, junior catcher Sydnee Hinkle, freshman catcher Karsyn Brigance and sophomore outfielder/infielder Marilyn Maas.

Story (McPherson, Kansas), Deanda (Odessa Junior College), Hinkle (Murray State College) and Maas (West Virginia Wesleyan) are transfers.

Coach Faubion said, “Last year was tough, but we had four NFCA (national fastpitch coaches association) All-America Scholar Athletes – Shomo, Riddle, Wallace, and Thompson.

“Shomo was also a Southeastern Oklahoma State University Top 10 Freshman for in-class and out-of-class work. We sometimes lose sight of it, but the kids are here for an education. We also had 16 of our 17 student-athletes on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll.

“Overall, we’re much farther advanced than last year’s team. We started practice January 12 in the gym and we’re trying to get outside when the weather allows.

“We’re also trying to pick up the pace this year and spending lots of time with our pitchers. Pitchers are usually ahead early, but we have hit the ball pretty well.

We have a lot more depth and Riddle is healthy for the first time as a pitcher.

Assistant coach Courtney Rogers (Southeastern 2015) and graduate assistant Arianna Jones (Southeastern 2013) will be on the staff this year. Rogers has been busy on the recruiting trail and Jones has now assumed her duties.

In a nutshell:

Defensively, should be better in every position simply because returnees have more experience. Two new catchers are very good defensively and offensively.

Offensively, should have lots more power from Watson, Riddle, Wallace, Brigance and Hinkle.

Shomo led the Great American Conference in stolen bases last year with 33. Chatellier, Thompson, Riddle and Wallace can run, along with newcomers Deanda and Maas.

Power should be provided by Watson, Wallace (6 home runs, 22 runs batted in) Thompson (5 homers, 24 RBIs), Riddle, Fleck (2 home runs), Brigance and Hinkle.

Shomo should lead the base stealing again this year with Deanda and Maas also in the mix.

The key loss from 2017 was four-year starting catcher Conner Harmon, who hit .293 with 12 doubles, three home runs and drove in 27 runs while picking off three runners and throwing out 10 would-be base stealers.

Faubion said, “The kids are working hard, early to practice and that’s always a good sign and the returnees know their roles. Everybody has a great attitude and work ethic.

“A major goal is to cut down strikeouts and everybody is looking better at the plate. We’re trying to establish a two-hole hitter and maybe Deanda will fit there after leading off in junior college.

“We have no seniors and that should make us even better next year. This season should be interesting, much better than last year.

“The attitudes and character have been impressive. The kids respond well to coaching and we’re all looking forward to the start of the season.

“I think our fans will truly enjoy this bunch of kids. The enthusiasm is contagious.

“All of us are ready to get the season started.”

The Lady Storm will play Rockhurst (Missouri) at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 2, in the first round of the Southeastern Regional Invitational at Durant’s Multi-Sports Complex.

Fans may follow the action on Mix 96.1 and the Southeastern Sports Network. Every game will be videoed live with Storm games featuring full coverage.

ABOVE: Junior Destiny Riddle was an All Conference selection a year ago after leading the team with a .349 batting average with 29 runs scored, 12 doubles, four home runs and a team-high 33 runs batted in. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9045_cmyk.jpg ABOVE: Junior Destiny Riddle was an All Conference selection a year ago after leading the team with a .349 batting average with 29 runs scored, 12 doubles, four home runs and a team-high 33 runs batted in. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat RIGHT: Sophomore Symphoni Shomo returns after an All Conference debut campaign in which she was the team’s second-leading hitter with a .318 average, 10 doubles and a GAC-leading 33 stolen bases. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_8804_cmyk-1-.jpg RIGHT: Sophomore Symphoni Shomo returns after an All Conference debut campaign in which she was the team’s second-leading hitter with a .318 average, 10 doubles and a GAC-leading 33 stolen bases. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat