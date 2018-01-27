Silo’s Rogers inks golf scholarship at Murray State

Ever since her freshman year Silo’s Makenzie Rogers has dreamed of going to college and continuing her golf career. The Lady Rebel senior standout will have just that opportunity at one of the top junior college programs in the nation and won’t even have very far to drive to do it.

Rogers signed a scholarship offer with Murray State College this week and will join a Lady Aggie program ranked sixth in the nation going into this season, and also includes former Durant High stalwart Paige Clinton.

“I am really excited about this opportunity,” Rogers stated. “I’ve wanted this ever since I started playing golf in high school as a freshman and Murray has an outstanding program.

“I loved the girls on the team when I went to visit and Coach (Al) Smith is a great coach. His strategy has proven to work with all their success and being sixth in the country right now. I am excited to see what he can mold me into over the next couple of years. I want to improve as much as I can and make it to four-year level. They have produced a lot of really good golfers the last several years that have gone on to bigger schools.”

Women’s golf has been one the most successful sports in recent years at Murray State, even though the golf team doesn’t even play, live or go to class at the main campus in Tishomingo.

Instead, the golf teams are housed in Ardmore, take classes at the Ardmore campus and spend their practice time on the courses there, which has resulted in great success.

“We’re kind of out there by ourselves,” Coach Smith commented. “It’s kind of nice for us. We just got a new golf building this year and we have good courses to practice on.”

Smith has built the program into one of the best in the nation in the junior college ranks, but ironically they rarely play junior college competition during the season while traveling to tournaments throughout the country.

The Lady Aggies normally compete against Division I, Division II and NAIA schools with juniors and seniors, sometimes at the highest level.

“We only play one or two junior college tournaments a year,” Smith added. “The rest are all against bigger schools, so the girls have to grow up fast and learn to compete. I think that’s the best way for golfers to get better. We don’t always go in expecting to win against those type of people, but we just want to compete at a high level and improve out games for the postseason.

“We’ll go to tournaments all over the country. We mostly travel east unless nationals are in Arizona. I want the kids to see things and this also gives them a chance to visit different areas of the country they have never seen before. I’ve always believed traveling is a great way to learn and also gives players at this level a chance to be seen by a variety of four-year college coaches.”

Rogers still has a season to play this spring, aiming for an even better finish than her three previous trips to the 2A state tournament.

As a freshman she placed 49th before shooting all the way up to ninth as a sophomore and sixth a year ago.

Smith feels like she will be a great asset to the Murray State program in coming years.

“I think Makenzie will help us a lot,” he said. “I watched her play last year and I think with more practice she is going to shoot some good numbers and get noticed by a lot of coaches all over the nation. That’s what our goal is. If they want to go on to the next level they can.”

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Silo senior Makenzie Rogers signed a golf scholarship to continue her career with Murray State College this week. Pictured front row (from left): Dana Rogers, Makenzie Rogers and Kent Rogers. Back row (from left): Roy Rogers, Rose Rogers, Baylee Rogers, Silo golf coach Mike McDonald and Murray State coach Al Smith. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9744_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Silo senior Makenzie Rogers signed a golf scholarship to continue her career with Murray State College this week. Pictured front row (from left): Dana Rogers, Makenzie Rogers and Kent Rogers. Back row (from left): Roy Rogers, Rose Rogers, Baylee Rogers, Silo golf coach Mike McDonald and Murray State coach Al Smith. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat