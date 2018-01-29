Area Basketball Roundup

Duncan 48, Durant 26 (girls)

Durant took a lead in the second period and trailed just 19-16 at the half before the visiting Lady Demons completely broke things open with a 21-5 explosion in the third quarter, which put it out of reach.

Krista Pipkins scored a season-high 10 points to lead the offensive charge for the Lady Lions. Tristyn Hamilton added nine, Annalee Jones scored four and Karli Westmoreland ended with three.

Duncan 54, Durant 45 (boys)

The host Lions had a 38-37 early in the fourth quarter but were outscored 21-11 in the decisive final frame.

Duncan junior Sam Peterson scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the last period, including six key free throws down the stretch.

Brady Nichols and Drake Cates each finished with 12 points to pace the Durant offense. Nichols scored nine of his in the fourth quarter.

They also picked up five from Bryson Lyday, four by Tanner Davidson and Dominic Wynn, three by Zyarius Clark and Tyler Hamblin as well as two from Daniel Long.

Kingston 74, Plainview 45 (girls)

The host Lady Redskins got off to a scorching start scoring the first 10 points of the contest and kept the gas to the floor with their pressure attack for three solid quarters.

Kingston built an 18-11 advantage after one frame and then outscored the visitors 20-9 in the second as well as 21-14 in the third stanza.

Kes Reeves and Britny Henderson poured in 20 points apiece to fuel the Lady Redskins as Henderson knocked down five three-pointers. Danna Wagnon and Avri Weeks also reached double figures with 15 points each and Tyla Bohannon rounded out the scoring with four.

Kingston 63, Plainview 43 (boys)

Plainview hung tough against the top-ranked Redskins for three quarters but Kingston was able to slowly pull away.

Kingston led 14-12 after one frame, 30-23 at halftime and 46-35 at the end of three stanzas.

Jacob Germany topped three Redskins in double figures with 20 points as R.J. Weeks notched 18 and Stoney Lowe contributed 14.

Tushka 59, Wapanucka 16 (girls)

Tushka took command from the start and steadily pulled way for the easy victory.

The Lady Tigers were up 15-3 after one stanza, 33-7 at intermission and 48-11 through three frames.

Alissa Kindred finished as the leading scorer with 13 points for Tushka. Adriene Percell and Taylor Chambers posted nine each, Ryann Cochran added seven and Kayelin Kindred scored six.

Calera 60, Tupelo 35 (girls)

A 15-4 burst to open the game gave Calera a double figure lead and the Lady Bulldogs steadily added to that advantage throughout the first three periods.

Calera posted a 16-7 scoring edge in the second frame and 15-5 in the third to take a commanding 46-16 lead into the final stanza.

Dally Halbrooks pumped in 16 points with Logan Mullens and Kendra St. Clair also reaching double digits with 12 and 10 respectively.

Caddo 57, Oktaha 55 (girls)

Brittany Miller poured in 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second period as Caddo surged to a 32-31 halftime lead and then narrowly held off a Oktaha comeback in the final frame.

The Lady Bruins held a 45-40 advantage into the fourth but hit just eight of 16 free throws to leave the comeback door open.

Karlee Robison added 13 points as Kynsey Dixon scored nine and Allison Hawkins had eight.

Caddo 48, Oktaha 31 (boys)

The host Bruins rode a balanced attack and a 21-point third quarter explosion to rally past Oktaha.

It was tied at 11 after one period and the Tigers held a 23-19 edge at intermission before Caddo responded with a 21-6 flurry to take command.

Garrett McMichael led the way with 11 points as Kaden Johnson and Matthew Jenkins scored 10 apiece. K.W. Adair tossed in nine and Gage McMichael had eight.

Rock Creek 54, Coalgate 44, 2 OT (girls)

The host Lady Mustangs erupted for 15 points in the second overtime to escape with the exciting victory after both teams scored just two in the first extra frame.

Rock Creek rallied from a 17-15 halftime deficit to eventually send the game into the overtime.

Four Lady Mustangs reached double figures with Lainey Jestis leading the charge with 14 points. Teeronie McCann scored 13, Jacey Angello added 11 and Jordan Nelson had 10.

Latta 59, Silo 55 (boys)

Silo’s upset bid fell just shy as the defending state champs rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory.

The Rebels held a 29-25 advantage at halftime and 43-41 after three stanzas but were outscored 18-12 in the decisive final period.

Patch Hamilton pumped in 18 points to spur the Silo assault as Dylan Turner contributed 14 and Austin Thomas also reached double figures with 12.

Boswell 48, Achille 40 (girls)

Boswell built a solid lead behind the one-two punch of Laney Pardue and Matalie Busby and held off a late Achille rally.

Pardue finished with 17 points and Busby checked in with 15 in the Boswell victory. Miah Van Duran chipped in seven, Harleigh Belvin had four, Ashton Eastwood added three and Tammy Miller scored two.

Achille had three players reach double figures as Jackie Todd posted 13 points, Karah Manry notched 11 and Sommer Rater had 10.

Achille 56, Boswell 55, OT (boys)

A big second half by Boswell forced overtime but the Scorpions couldn’t find enough offense to overcome a 27-point explosion by Achille’s Austin McClung.

The Eagles were ahead 12-5 after one quarter and 24-16 at the half before Boswell posted a 15-13 edge in the third and 16-10 in the final frame to tie it. Achille also got 12 points from Ryan Caceres.

Levi Russell poured in 14 points and Kason Barker and Jesus Rubio contributed 13 apiece for the Scorpions.

Bennington 60, Colbert 39 (girls)

The host Lady Bears romped to an 18-7 advantage after one quarter and held Colbert at bay the rest of the contest.

Madison Currie poured in 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third stanza for Bennington. Kristen Jordan also had a big game with 18 and Maci Haislip ended with 12.

The Lady Leopards were sparked by 17 points from Leigha Brown.

Bennington 41, Colbert 35 (boys)

A 19-10 second quarter burst proved to be the difference for Bennington as the host Bears could not string much together offensively in any other period.

Keaton Robison pumped in 17 points to fuel the Bennington offense, but was the only Bear to reach double figures. Austin Malone finished with nine.

Hunter Peebles and Carlos Segura posted 10 points each to lead the way for the Leopards.

