Lions take 3rd with nine placers at Conference Meet

Nine placers catapulted the Durant Lion wrestling team to a strong third place team finish in the rugged Midwestern Conference Tournament over the weekend.

Freshman Tagen Jamison remained unbeaten on the season with the Lions’ lone individual title at 126 pounds.

Cody Hicks posted a second place finish at 145 as did Braden Rudolf at 182. Taking third place medals were Isaiah Wright at 195 and Josh McKim at heavyweight.

Durant also picked up fourth place showings from Ethan Horner at 152 and Fulton Gorges at 170. Connor Hall took fifth at 138 and Jared Pierce was sixth at 113.

The Lions will be back in dual competition Tuesday evening at Ardmore.

On his way to the championship at 126 pounds, Jamison won all four of his matches by fall. He dropped Madill’s Jacob Massey in 2:34 of the quarterfinals, Nickolas Wenzel of Harrah in 1:17 for the semifinals and Blanchard’s Ian Plott in 5:38 of the title match.

In the 145 pound division, Hicks notched a 4-1 record that included fall wins in his first three matches. He downed Ryan Teel from Harrah in just 1:08 of the quarterfinals, picked up a 7-5 decision over Ada’s Gavin Owens in the semifinal match before losing a 7-5 overtime verdict to Eddie Pauley of Bridge Creek in the finale.

Wrestling up a weight from his normal division again, Rudolf ended 3-1 in the competition by stopping Bethel’s Cole Dyer in just 44 seconds of the quarterfinals. He then battled to a 5-3 decision win against Kohner Gallagher from Ada in the semifinals but fell victim to Harrah’s talented Terry Winstead by fall at 3:43 in the title tilt.

Wright posted a 13-6 decision over Issac Higginbottom of Newcastle in the 195-pound quarterfinals but dropped a 14-5 decision against Noble’s Danny Arebalo in the semis. He fought back for a 3-2 decision against Tanner Newton of Blanchard and stopped Harrah’s Michael Halferty for a fall in 3:43 for third place.

At heavyweight, McKim notched fall wins in his first three matches before falling to Colton Siler of Harrah in the semifinals. He rebounded with a 1:57 fall triumph against Cole Akins from Bethel and Plainview’s Chance Goodman in 2:26 to claim third.

Horner recorded back-to-back decision wins to reach the tournament semifinals but fell to McLoud’s Jakob Hudlow. The Lion grappler rallied with an 8-3 decision over Hunter Mooneyham of Lexington but bowed out to Dominick Baez from Bridge Creek finishing fourth.

Gorges had a long trek through the 170-pound bracket, bouncing back from an opening loss to pick up four straight wins. Two of those came via fall as well as a 7-1 decision against Sulphur’s Nash Moore before he fell to Hunter Mauldin of Harrah in the finale.

At 138 pounds, Hall won his first two contests by fall in less than a minute but dropped two in a row before rebounding for a 3:29 fall verdict against Lexington’s Kaleb Robertson in his final match.

Rounding out the DHS placers was Pierce at 113 as he also dropped an opening round contest but bounced back with three victories, including a 3-0 decision against Madill’s Luis Gutierrez before dropping his final two contests.

In other weight divisions, Durant’s Caden Orlando posted one win at 145 pounds as did Jesus Galvez at 220. Parker Fernandez picked up two victories in the 145-pound category.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Cody Hicks was one of nine individual placers for the Durant Lions as they took 3rd in the team standings at the rugged Midwestern Conference Meet. Hicks notched a 4-1 record while claiming second place at 145 pounds. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Cody_Hicks_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Sophomore Cody Hicks was one of nine individual placers for the Durant Lions as they took 3rd in the team standings at the rugged Midwestern Conference Meet. Hicks notched a 4-1 record while claiming second place at 145 pounds. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat