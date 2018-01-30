New era begins at SE with high expectations

For the first time in 37 years there will be a new skipper at the helm of the Southeastern baseball program when it opens the season Thursday.

Even though it’s first campaign under the direction of Southeastern graduate Zach Crabtree, he expects to keep the same winning mindset.

“We were picked seventh in the conference in the preseason,” Crabtree stated. “In my opinion Southeastern baseball should never be picked that low in the conference standings. Our job is get things turned around, so we are back at the top of the Great American Conference standings.

“It think we are on the right track and we will surprise some people and finish higher than that if we stay healthy. Time will tell though on how much ground we make up.”

Crabtree has had to make some adjustments with the difference in NCAA rules compared to what he was used to at Murray State, where he built the Aggies into a perennial powerhouse at the Division II level including the 2013 national championship.

The biggest adjustment has actually been in practice time and much less opportunity in the fall to see players in live competition.

“It’s a lot different,” he admitted. “You don’t get to see near as much game situations as in junior college in fall. The practice schedule and limitations are all new to me, so it’s been an adjustment phase. Our squad seems like it has adapted well though. They have bought in and worked extremely hard and hopefully we are ready.

“I know we probably aren’t the most talented team but if we do little things right – throw strikes, don’t give up free passes or give away free outs, miss cutoff men and let guys advance – we should do pretty well. Our offensive philosophy should give us a chance. We’ll play a lot of small ball, put the ball in play and execute. Put pressure on defense. I think can score some runs, but we won’t be an offensive juggernaut. Our goal is to score one run every inning. If we can do that we should be able to win a lot of games.”

This year’s Savage Storm squad has a good core of returning experience, including the majority of their infield with Brett Akins, Jett Swigart and Cade Clay. Centerfielder Travis Spinney is also back to provide veteran leadership.

Akins, who will man the hot corner at third base, is the club’s top returning hitter with a .293 batting average along with seven doubles, three homers and 27 runs batted in. Swigart hit .258 while starting at shortstop and Clay batted .252 at second base.

Throw in transfers Bryce Deatherage (Carl Albert JC), Joseph Cerda (Panhandle State) and Caleb Dubler (Eastern JC) and the Savage Storm depth on the infield should be outstanding.

“With Akins at third, Swigart at short and Clay at second we are really experienced on the infield,” Crabtree commented. “With the additional guys we added that is probably the only spot where we have significant depth. Dubler is a utility guy that can play just about anywhere, and we expect him to be in the lineup somewhere, maybe even DH. He will see some time at catcher early. Deatherage was a starting pitcher in junior college and could fit into our rotation as well or pitch out of the bullpen.

“It’s good to have depth because that will drive guys to stay focused and take care of business. You also have versatility which is always good with a large roster. They just have to stay hungry.”

Spinney will utilize his speed and should improve on last year’s numbers in which he was third on the team with a .283 batting average that included eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

The corner outfield spots are expected to be filled by the slugging duo of juniors Easton Elliot and Drew Bolin.

Elliot is a second generation Southeastern baseball player following in the footsteps of father Chad and should be a key factor near the top of the order after hitting 21 homers last year at Eastern Junior College.

Bolin is a Silo product by way of the University of Arkansas and Seminole State and also should add some pop with double figure home runs.

Toss in lefty slugging first baseman Austin Ferguson, a transfer from Murray State, and the squad will have solid extra-base potential.

“We’ll have some guys that can hit for power,” Crabtree said. “Elliott had a really good year at Eastern last season and Bolin was one of the top hitters in the conference at Seminole. Ferguson has some pop as well. He is a really pure, gap to gap hitter that batted .387 in two years at Murray while hitting in the three or four hole.”

One key loss already for the Storm is junior Luke Thomas, who was one of the club’s top hitters last season with a .279 average and 21 RBI, but is expected to redshirt after undergoing labrum surgery recently.

Southeastern has also been affected by the injury bug behind the plate with expected starter Harrison Whitworth out of action three to four weeks after suffering a broken finger.

Defensive stalwart Dan Weer, a junior transfer from University of Central Oklahoma, is expected to get the early nod behind the plate with a great knack of handling pitchers well.

Pitching will be a key question mark but Crabtree has a lot of options to choose from.

Returning starters Hayden Grimes and Cody Nitson will get the call early at the head of the rotation.

Both struggled a bit last season but have looked good in the fall and early in the preseason. Grimes was 4-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts while Nitson compiled a 1-4 record and 5.06 earned run average while making seven starts.

Californian Greg Hubbell was a mid-term transfer after St. Gregory’s dropped their program and will likely fill the number three starter slot early.

They’ll also have the veteran experience of Deatherage along with talented McKinney North freshman lefty Collin Jameson as a prospective starter.

“Grimes and Nitson have a lot of experience and have looked pretty good,” the Southeastern skipper stated. “Hubbell and Deatherage have solid experience under their belts as well. Jameson missed a lot of barrels and has a chance to be very good for us, even as a freshman.”

Out of the bullpen the Savage Storm welcome back senior Jake Patterson, who was third on the team with 20 appearance a season ago, along with Bailey Burks and Scott Brinkley, who were slowed some with injuries last year.

Frank Mireles is a fifth-year senior lefty transfer from Panhandle State and Brian Egan is a solid freshman southpaw from Pennsylvania.

The all-important closer role to start the season is expected to be filled by Bridget Dauenhauer, a hard-throwing junior from Montana by way of St. Gregory’s. Bolin could also see some time on the mound in late-game situations, according to Crabtree.

There will be little time to ease into competition with two of their first four opponents ranked nationally and another that narrowly missed a World Series trip in 2017.

“We’re going to have to learn on the run, play hard and play the game the right way,” added Crabtree. “Throwing strikes and making routine plays are key. We face Angelo State and Emporia this weekend and both are Top 15 in the country and UCO made a run to the regional finals last year. It’s going to be challenging with four quality opponents on opening weekend. We will see right off the bat where we are at and what we need to work on before opening conference play.

“I am looking forward to it. We’re going to play a tough schedule as long as I am here to prepare and help our regional ranking to give ourselves the best opportunity to advance. You don’t get any better beating up on weak opponents.”

The season gets started against Washburn (Kansas) University with a 1 p.m. first pitch at Air Hog Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Southeastern Baseball

2018 Schedule

Air Hog D2 Tournament at Grand Prairie, TX

Feb. 1-4

Feb. 1 Washburn (KS) 1 p.m.

Feb. 2 Angelo State 10 a.m.

Feb. 3 Central Oklahoma 10 a.m.

Feb. 4 Emporia State 1 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Washburn (KS) 1 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Washburn (KS) Noon (DH)

Feb. 11 vs. Washburn (KS) 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Central Oklahoma 1 p.m.

Feb. 16 at So. Arkansas 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 at So. Arkansas Noon (DH)

Feb. 23 vs. Ark-Monticello 2 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Ark-Monticello Noon (DH)

Feb. 27 vs. Northeastern Noon (DH)

Mar. 2 vs. Northwestern 2 p.m.

Mar. 3 vs. Northwestern Noon (DH)

Mar. 6 at Cameron 2 p.m.

Mar. 9 at Southwestern 1 p.m.

Mar. 10 at Southwestern Noon (DH)

Mar. 13 vs. Ark-Fort Smith 2 p.m.

Mar. 16 at Henderson State 6 p.m.

Mar. 17 at Henderson State 2 p.m. (DH)

Mar. 20 vs. East Central 2 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Ouachita Baptist 2 p.m.

Mar. 24 vs. Ouachita Baptist 1 p.m. (DH)

Mar. 27 vs. Northwestern (at Enid) 6 p.m.

Mar. 30 at Harding 6 p.m.

Mar. 31 at Harding 1 p.m. (DH)

Apr. 6 vs. Arkansas Tech 2 p.m.

Apr. 7 vs. Arkansas Tech 1 p.m. (DH)

Apr. 10 at East Central 2 p.m.

Apr. 13 at So. Nazarene 2 p.m.

Apr. 14 at So. Nazarene 1 p.m. (DH)

Apr. 20 vs. Oklahoma Baptist 2 p.m.

Apr. 21 vs. Oklahoma Baptist 1 p.m. (DH)

Apr. 27 vs. East Central 2 p.m.

Apr. 28 vs. East Central 1 p.m. (DH)

Reliever Jake Patterson returns to help spearhead the Savage Storm relief corps after finishing third on the club with 20 appearances a season ago. Senior Cade Clay is one of several veterans returning on the Southeastern infield this season, their first under the direction of new head coach Zach Crabtree. The Savage Storm open the 2018 campaign on Thursday.