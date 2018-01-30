10-11 year old boys SE District Hoop Shoot winners pictured with Durant Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John King were (from left): 1st place, Jace Basquez (Okmulgee); 2nd place, Gestin Pollard (Ada); and 3rd place, Colton Parker (Durant).

10-11 year old girls SE District Hoop Shoot winners pictured with Durant Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John King were (from left): 1st place, Makayla Clark (Durant); 2nd place, Emma Hardison (Ada); and 3rd place, Landry Price (Shawnee). Clark will represent the Durant Lodge at the State Shoot-off Feb. 3 in Sapulpa.

8-9 year old boys SE District Hoop Shoot winners pictured with Durant Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John King were (from left): 1st place, Kynleigh Pierce (Durant); 2nd place, Kacee Rose (McAlester); and 3rd place, Jayla Underwood (Ada). Pierce will represent the Durant Lodge at the State Shoot-off Feb. 3 in Sapulpa.

8-9 year old girls SE District Hoop Shoot winners pictured with Durant Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John King were (from left): 1st place, Heflin Weil (Durant); 2nd place, Carsyn Palmer (Shawnee); and 3rd place, Austin Smith (Ada). Weil will represent the Durant Lodge at the State Shoot-off Feb. 3 in Sapulpa.

12-13 year old girls SE District Hoop Shoot winners pictured with Durant Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler John King were (from left): 1st place, Karsen Griggs (Shawnee); 2nd place, Lexi McDonald (Durant); and 3rd place, Madyson Wolfenbarger (McAlester).