Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 62, Boswell 57, OT (boys)

Bennington controlled the first and third quarters while Boswell claimed the second and fourth, but in the end an 11-6 Bear advantage in the extra frame was the difference.

Leading the charge for the Bears was Keaton Robison with a game-high 23 points as Austin Malone checked in with 16. They combined for nine keys points for Bennington in overtime.

Johnny Mays added nine, Andrew McDonald had six, Josh Rubio pitched in five and Joe Rochelle had three.

Boswell picked up 18 points from Levi Russell and 13 by Hayden Dill. Kason Barker, Brett Anderson and Austin Scarberry contributed six apiece, Kaleb Virden scored four and Kollin Edge and Jesus Rubio posted two apiece.

Boswell 50, Bennington 38 (girls)

A tight contest through three stanzas was all Lady Scorpions in the fourth as they broke things open with a 13-2 scoring burst for the victory.

Harleigh Belvin and Laney Pardue topped the Boswell charge with 14 points apiece. Matalie Busby also hit double figures with 10, Ashton Eastwood scored six, Tammy Miller had four and Miah Van Duran picked up two.

Kristen Jordan scored 13 and Madison Currie had 12 for Bennington, but were the only Lady Bears close to double digits.

Alexus Gibson and Maci Haislip ended with four each, Kenzi Conditt added three and Josie Singleton had two.

Caney 57, Colbert 41 (girls)

A hot start put Caney ahead to stay as Colbert was battling from behind throughout the contest.

The host Lady Cougars were ahead 16-9 after one quarter, 29-15 at intermission and 42-25 at the end of three stanzas.

Leigha Brown topped the scoring for Colbert with 18 points as Toree Buck also reached double figures with 14.

Brooklyn Jones tossed in five with Kinzee Coker and Hannah Rhoades chipping in two each.

Stonewall 56, Calera 42 (girls)

Calera used a big second quarter to rally within one at intermission but Stonewall was able to pull away with a 21-7 scoring advantage in the third period.

The Lady Horns led 11-8 after one quarter but Calera notched a 17-15 edge in the second.

Logan Mullens was the only Lady Bulldog in double digits with 18 points. Dally Halbrooks and Kendra St. Clair contributed seven apiece, Bailey Roland notched four while Maddi Virgin, Amber Berryhill and Kya Daniel tossed in two apiece.

Silo 48, Atoka 43 (girls)

Silo took the lead midway through the second quarter and held off a late Atoka charge for a solid road victory.

The Lady Rebels trailed 12-9 after one frame but grabbed a 26-23 lead at the half and were still up 34-33 at the end of three periods.

Ryan Herndon and Kensea Eppler both reached double figures with 17 and 14 points respectively for Silo. Cheri Stampley and Daelyn Marshall notched seven each as Danielle Hayden and Randi McLarry both had two.

Atoka 76, Silo 75 (boys)

The visiting Rebels put together a strong fourth quarter rally but couldn’t cash in a late chance in the closing seconds as the Wampus Cats escaped with the win.

Atoka raced to a 25-16 lead at the end of one period before Silo turned the tables with a 27-16 scoring edge of its own in the second stanza. The Wampus Cats went back in front 64-61 at the end of three.

The Rebels had great balance with four players reaching double figures as Ty Herndon hit six treys to finish with 18 points. Patch Hamilton scored 17, Korben Ford had 15 and Dylan Turner added 10.

Jacob Lawless and Austin Thomas posted six apiece and Marshall Ludrick ended with three.

Caddo 53, Kiowa 41 (girls)

Caddo scored in double figures every quarter to steadily pull away for the victory.

The Lady Bruins were in front 13-8 after one period, 26-14 at halftime and 39-22 through three frames.

They also got outstanding offensive balance as Kaci Clower led the way with 12 points along with 10 each from Kylee Anderson and Brittany Miller. Tanna Hightower scored nine, Kynsey Dixon had seven, Allison Hawkins tossed in three and Karlee Robison had two.

Caddo 57, Kiowa 53, OT (boys)

Neither team could gain much of an edge through four quarters but Kaden Johnson and K.W. Adair each scored three points in the extra period as the Bruins pulled out the win.

Class A’s 10th ranked Kiowa was in front 15-13 at the end of one quarter but Caddo rallied with a 12-11 edge in the second. Both teams notched 10 points in the third and the Bruins tied it with a 15-14 advantage in the fourth behind five points each from Gage and Garrett McMichael.

Leading the scoring attack was Gage McMichael with 14 points with Johnson finishing with 12 and Garrett McMichael 11.

Michael Creel contributed nine points, Matthew Jenkins scored eight and Adair wrapped up with three.

Tushka 54, Coalgate 33 (girls)

Tushka held a 15-12 edge after one and 24-18 through a nip and tuck first half before breaking things wide open.

The third period saw the Lady Tigers roll to a 14-4 scoring burst and they never looked back from there.

Ryann Cochran and Grace Wall each pumped in 15 points to spur the Tushka offensive attack. Alissa Kindred scored eight, Kayelin Kindred had seven, Taylor Chambers notched six while Adriene Percell ended with three points.