Wintertime blues and other cold weather fish

For many local Red River Valley anglers, January seems to be a great month to sit in front of the fireplace while watching a few football and basketball games on TV.

And to begin dreaming about warmer weather and the good fishing that such conditions will eventually bring.

But for those hardy souls willing to go outside, the year’s first month or two can actually be a great time to fish, as long as you’re willing to adjust the species that you’re going to target during the cold water season.

The easiest wintertime species to target right now are obviously Blue River rainbow trout, now at the peak of their wintertime stocking by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation biologists. But that’s an angling story that I’ll tackle – yes, the pun is intended – in the next couple of weeks.

Because as good as the local put-and-take trout fishing can be on the Blue, it’s another type of blue that can cause the biggest splash in this part of the world, the world class blue catfish that prowl the chilly wintertime waters of Lake Texoma.

If you’re willing to brave the elements and venture forth to Texoma right now, world-record accolades can be your reward.

That’s exactly what happened to Cody Mullenix of Howe, Texas in January 2004, when he pulled the late, great former world-record “Splash,” a 121.5-pound blue cat, from the waters of Texoma.

Splash is gone now — she died in December 2005 while on display in an aquarium at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens — but the big blue’s offspring live on at Texoma.

Want to catch your own blue whiskerfish as big as Splash?

Well, there’s no better local lake than Texoma to give such a piscatorial pursuit a try and there’s no better time than right now during the winter months to do so.

Provided that you show up with some serious gear, that is. That includes lengthy surf rods that can both lob three-inch dead shad on an 8/0 circle hook out into the water, not to mention a rod-and-reel combination with enough backbone to land a big blue leviathan if you’re fortunate enough to hook one.

If world class blue catfish aren’t your cup of hot tea in late January and early February, then how about Texoma’s wintertime striped bass?

Thanks to the gazillions of threadfin shad that move into Texoma’s marina basins to find warmer water – especially when water temps are in the upper 30s and lower 40s as they are right now – the striper fishing action can be amazingly good, especially at night.

Take a trip I went on a few years ago for instance. On that nighttime winter trip inside the Highport Marina basin, I teamed up with longtime Texoma guiding experts Jeff “J.D.” Lyle and Mark Macnamara to catch a number of stripers under the marina’s nighttime glow.

To be honest, I watched as Lyle and Macnamara, two of the most knowledgeable striper anglers I know, whacked the linesiders with conventional tackle while I tried to do so with my 8-weight fly rod.

Finally, after a few missed strikes, I grew tired of being left out of the fish-catching frenzy. So what did I do? I grabbed a spinning rod with a chartreuse-glow Sassy Shad and soon joined the party with a five-pound striper!

Other local angling experts also get into the wintertime striped bass game, even for the trophy sized specimens that prowl the big two-state lake.

Take for instance an e-mail I received a few days ago from veteran Texoma guide Bill Carey, one that notes that the coldwater season is a prime time to target trophy sized linesiders up to 20-pounds.

Carey recommends a seven-foot medium heavy fishing rod with 20-pound test line to toss four to six-inch Sassy Shad soft plastics on one-ounce jig heads. Another bait he recommends are shad resembling one-ounce Road Runner jigs with a nine-inch white plastic worm trailer attached.

Where do you need to toss such artificial baits for big wintertime stripers? Carey’s e-mail indicated that main lake points, mouths of creeks, and humps near deeper water are good spots to look.

“The cool water winter fishing is legendary,” said Carey.

My friend Steve Hollensed, an Orvis endorsed Texoma fly fishing guide who hails from Tom Bean, Texas, agrees with that assessment, having discovered in recent years that the winter months are hot-times for big stripers to test the limits of an Orvis Helios 3 fly rod.

“This is a great time to catch a big striper,” Hollensed noted in a recent social media post on his Flywater Angling Adventures Facebook page.

For the record, Hollensed knows a thing or two about big fish, having just returned from Argentina where he led fly fishing clients to huge rainbow trout at Jurassic Lake (Strobel Lake) along with golden dorado. But once again, that’s another story for another time.

In the meantime, for a little change of angling pace during the winter months, why not consider a day trip south of the Red River?

Because the approaching time period around Valentine’s Day is a great time to target feisty chain pickerel at northeast Texas’ lakes Dangerfield and Caddo.

“That’s their spawning time and they are up in Dangerfield’s grass beds in shallow water,” said Rob Woodruff, my Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide friend from Quitman, Texas who guides for trout on the Lower Mountain Fork and for largemouth bass on Lake Fork. “The same thing is true on Caddo, but once you get to Caddo, they’re called ‘jackfish.’”

While Texas chain pickerel — which resemble northern pike — don’t get exceptionally big, they are loads of fun to catch at a time of the year when little else is up shallow and biting.

A few years ago, Woodruff, Hollensed, and yours truly spent a mild February day fishing together shortly after a siege of cold, wet, and icy weather across the region.

It was a fishing guide’s day off – with an outdoor writer in tow to document everything – as the pair of fly fishing guides traded fleece for sunscreen and their bass boats for an oar-powered rubber drift boat.

The small lake’s spawning chain pickerel were the perfect quarry to target as Orvis 8-weights were traded for 5-weight fly rods as the water temperature slowly crawled into the mid-40s.

By day’s end, we had caught a dozen-plus chain pickerel, toothy fish that smashed our flies and fought us all the way to the boat. Add in a largemouth bass or two and the day was complete, even if the year’s best fishing was still several weeks away.

Interested in giving these toothy critters a try?

For conventional tackle, use lightweight spinning gear, small Beetle Spins, spinnerbaits, and small crankbaits. For fly-fishing, 5-weight rods throwing black crystal flash Wooly Buggers with orange coneheads or small, flashy streamers with gold, pearl, or chartreuse colorations are a good bet.

What’s the moral of all of this wintertime fish talk a few days before the Super Bowl?

Simply this – instead of thinking that the year’s best angling action is still weeks away, why not get out and prove otherwise, even during the dog days of winter.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and resides in Denison, Texas. His column appears weekly.