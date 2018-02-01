Southeastern softball tourney opens here Friday

Southeastern softball is bringing 12 teams to town for the Southeastern Regional Invitational tournament, sometimes known as the Frostbite Follies.

The event is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, February 2-4, at Durant’s Multi-Sports Complex.

Five teams from Oklahoma, three each from Kansas and Missouri, one from Arkansas and one from Texas will make up the field.

There will be 37 games on four fields over three days and fans will have a chance to see top-flight softball in one location.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm will play seven games against teams from Missouri, Kansas and Texas.

Thirteen games are on tap for Friday’s opening round with the LadyStorm taking on Rockhurst (Missouri) at 9:30 a.m. and Central Missouri State at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Southeastern matchups will be Washburn (Kansas) at noon and Missouri Southern State at 2:30.

Sunday’s final round will feature three games for Southeastern: Newman (Kansas) at 9:30 a.m., Tarleton State (Texas) at noon and Pittsburg State (Kansas) at 2:30 p.m.

Admission to the tournament is $25 for a full three-day pass, which is the best buy; adult day pass $10; with student and senior day passes for $5. Southeasternstudents, faculty and staff will be admitted free with valid identification.

A concession stand and restrooms will be available. Chris Coder and his crew at the complex will have the concession stand open at 9 a.m. with all kinds of goodies, including coffee and hot chocolate, must-haves for tournament fans.

The concession stand this year will feature grilled hamburgers, regular hot dogs, jalapeno and Polish sausage dogs. Fans may get a hamburger or cheeseburger,chips and a coke for $6 or a hot dog, chips and coke for $5, along with popcorn, candy and other goodies.

All tournament games will be streamed live on the Southeastern Sports Network. Fans may go to gosoutheastern.com/softball.

Southeastern’s first tournament game will be against the Rockhurst University Hawks. The school is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and this will the opening game of the year for both SE and Rockhurst.

Southeastern’s top returning pitcher is Emily Cudd, a junior from Purcell, Oklahoma. She posted 14 wins a year ago with a 4.04 earned-run average while striking out 68 in a team-high 202.2 innings.

The LadyStorm was led in hitting by junior Destiny Riddle, who delivered a .349 average with 12 doubles, four home runs, a team-leading 33 RBIs and she also scored 29 runs.

Sophomore Symphoni Shomo hit .318 with 10 doubles and a GAC-high 33 stolen bases.

Rockhurst junior Shannon Greene is the top returning pitcher with a record of 8-13, an ERA of 2.71 and 72 strikeouts in 152.1 innings.

Katie Wood is listed as a freshman, but is on the stat sheet with a .338 average for the Hawks last year. She also hit three homers and drove in 17 runs.

Game two is against the Central Missouri State Jennies from Warrensburg. Senior Katie Giacone is the leading returnee in the circle with a 12-10 record, a 2.81 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 147 innings.

Senior Makayla Schoonover tops the returning hitters with a .368 average, four home runs, 44 runs batted in and 28 steals in 31 tries.

Game three will pit the Storm against the Ichabods of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Top returning pitcher is sophomore Lexi Crabtree with a 5-6 record and 2.82 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 77 innings.

Junior Savannah Moore hit .305 a year ago with seven homers and 29 runs batted in.

Southeastern will battle the Missouri Southern Lions of Joplin in the fourth game of thetournament.

Junior Taurean Guzman leads the returning pitchers with her 11-13 record, 3.51 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 165.2 innings.

Senior Abi Corbett is the top returning hitter with a blistering .444 average and 30 steals in 33 tries. Junior Angel Badalamenti hit .339 last season with three homers and 29 RBIs. Senior Shelby Friend averaged .331 with 38 runs batted in.

Southeastern will face Newman University’s Jets in the fifth game of the tournament.

Sophomore Ariole O’Neal was 2-3 a year ago with a 6.52 ERA and four strikeouts in eight appearances and 19.1 innings.

Senior Erin Jankiwicz batted .284 last year with two homers and 22 batted in.

Tarleton State’s TexAnns of Stephenville, Texas, feature six returning hitters at .327 and higher.

Senior Haley Freyman posted a 17-10 record a year ago with a 2.74 earned-run average and 90 strikeouts in 184 innings. Sophomore Jordan Withrow was 11-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 103 whiffs in 111.2 frames.

Senior Nyka Wood led the TexAnns last season with a .382 average, 19 doubles and 59 RBIs. Senior Meghann Wrinkle batted .366 and was a perfect 25 steals in 25 tries.

Senior Marisa Flores hit .342 , sophomore Maddie Quintanar had a .328 average with 27 stolen bases in 30 attempts, seniors Megan Durante and Kailyn Thomas hit .327 each and Durante added 30 RBIs.

Pittsburg State’s Gorillas of Pittsburg, Kansas, is scheduled to be Southeastern’s final game of the tournament.

Senior Bree Cornett posted a 7-5 record last year with a 3.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 86.1 inning.

Sophomore Kala Holder is the top returning hitter at .344 with 10 home runs and 39 runs batted in. Junior Sierra Hall hit .321.

logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_SEimage_cmyk.jpg logo http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_1646.jpg