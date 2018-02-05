Durant drops Senior Night verdicts to Ada

The Durant Lady Lions powered to their third win of the season against Atoka Thursday night before seeing a first half edge slip away against Ada on Senior Night.

Coach Phil Daniel’s club notched a 44-30 victory against Atoka before dropping a 58-41 verdict to Ada.

Durant’s boys weren’t quite as fortunate as cold second halves proved doom in the final home dates of the season.

The Lions fell to Atoka 77-59 before finishing the home slate with a 52-41 setback to Ada.

Girls

In spite of going nearly five minutes without scoring to start the Ada contest, the Lady Lions were able to hang tough with solid defense and ball handling, trailing just 3-0 before Karli Westmoreland broke the scoring drought with a jumper.

A free throw by Westmoreland and Kristin Pipkins bucket gave Durant a 5-4 lead after one stanza.

They still held a 12-10 advantage midway through the second period on Westmoreland’s trey but Ada closed the half on a 10-5 run to carry a three-point edge to intermission.

The Lady Cougars took command immediately to start the third quarter, reeling off 10 straight points before Brandasha Young canned a pair of free throws for the Lady Lions to narrow it back to 30-19.

Durant rallied to within 41-33 on Westmoreland’s three-pointer with six minutes left but that’s as close as the hosts could get.

Westmoreland led the scoring with 14 points with Pipkins chipping in nine. Alli Keel added eight, Tristyn Hamilton and Landri Sims tallied three apiece while Young and Madi Keel had two.

The Lady Lions got off to a fast start against Atoka with a balanced attack building a 13-5 cushion after one quarter and it was 18-15 DHS at the half.

Annalee Jones came alive with eight points in the third stanza alone while Alli Keel pumped in five to spur a 17-8 Durant flurry that broke the game open.

Jones finished with a game-high 16 points as Hamilton also reached double figures with 10. Westmoreland chipped in nine, Keel had five, Pipkins and Sims notched two apiece.

Boys

A good start, including seven first quarter points from Daniel Long, staked the Lions to a 17-15 first quarter lead against Atoka but things went south from there.

The Wampus Cats used a 20-14 edge in the second frame for a narrow 35-31 cushion at halftime but it was the third quarter that put it completely out of reach as Durant was outscored 27-9 in the period.

Drake Cates had a big final stanza with a couple of treys to end with a team-high 21 points. Long contributed 12, Dominic Wynn chipped in 10, Bryson Lyday scored six, Tanner Davidson had five with Tyler Hamblin and Brady Nichols ending with three each.

For the second straight night, the Lions were right in the thick of things through two quarters in the showdown with Ada.

Despite managing just one field over the first six minutes of the contest and trailing 11-5 after one period, the Lions put together a strong second period to rally within 22-20 at intermission.

Nichols scored the first six points of the stanza, including a strong three-point play and later added a pair of charity tosses along with a Cates three-pointer.

A bucket by Lyday got the margin back to just two in the closing seconds.

It was still a nip and tuck affair through the third stanza and a Nichols charity toss cut the Ada advantage to 34-32 in the opening moments of the fourth.

That however was the last DHS point until Long connected on a free throw with four minutes to play. By that point the Cougars had built the margin to double figures behind a strong performance from Kobe Burgess, who posted a game-high 25 points.

Nichols finished with 13 points as Long also reached double digits with 10. Cates scored seven, Lyday had five, Wynn scored four and Davidson finished with two.

Lady Lion freshman Kristin Pipkins goes up for a bucket in the first half of Friday's game with Ada. An early lead slipped away for Durant as they fell to the Lady Cougars 58-41. Senior Brady Nichols scored a team-high 13 points for the Lions but Ada pulled away late for a 52-41 victory Friday night.

Lady Lions get third win versus Atoka