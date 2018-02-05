Savage Storm pick up huge win with season high

Desperately needing conference victories Thursday night to stay right in the thick of the Great American Conference race, Southeastern’s men delivered in a big way inside Bloomer Sullivan Arena but the women came up a bit short.

An early fourth quarter lead slipped away for the Southeastern women in a tough 68-67 opening loss.

The Savage Storm men exploded for a season-high 92 points against one of the top defensive units in the league, finishing off a valuable season sweep of Southern Arkansas, 92-82.Both squads will finish off a brief two-game homestand Saturday with a twinbill against Arkansas-Monticello starting at 1 p.m.

S. Arkansas 68, SE women 67

The Savage Storm and Muleriders battled nearly toe-to-toe for the first two periods as both scored 17 in the first quarter and 13 in the second on the way to a 30-30 halftime deadlock. Alix Robinson and Courtney Brady each tossed in seven first half points for Southeastern.

It looked like the hosts might have found the edge in the third stanza, erupting for 25 points as they canned three treys, two of which came from Brady, and 10 of 12 at the charity stripe while building a 55-52 advantage.

Tracy Johnson hit a layup to start the final frame, extending the lead to five, but Southern Arkansas countered with a 10-0 flurry to take the lead for good. Sa’Liesha Hunter finally knocked down a pair of free throws to end a nearly six-minute scoring dry spell for the Savage Storm with 3:58 remaining.

Southeastern fought back however, eventually tie the game at 67 with two Hunter charity tosses with 15 seconds left. Kimberly Crown connected on one of two at the line just two seconds later, giving Southeastern a chance at the final shot.

Robinson’s driving shot in the paint with two seconds left was off the mark as the Muleriders escaped with the win.

Brady had 13 points, Johnson posted 11 and freshman Taten Hyde scored 10 to lead the way for Southeastern, but 17 turnovers proved costly in turning into 20 points for Southern Arkansas.

“One possession,” head coach Darin Grover commented. “We have to value every one of them. It could be a rebound, a free throw, a turnover. We just don’t value those possessions on a consistent basis.

“We needed to disrupt their rhythm more tonight and just couldn’t do it enough. They shot us out of the zone. Whatever we tried didn’t work.”

SE men 92, S. Arkansas 82

It sure didn’t look good for the Savage Storm hopes in the opening half as Southern Arkansas scorched the nets for 55 percent shooting from the field, including a blistering eight of 13 from three-point range.

Southeastern was able to at least stay within striking distance, trailing just 50-41 at the break, with a solid offensive showing from Kevin Buckingham and D.J. Henderson. Both pumped in 13 points before intermission, including a perfect three-for-three effort from three-point range by Henderson.

The second half was a completely different story as Southeastern opened the frame on a 12-2 flurry sparked by a pair of three-pointers from Jett Jobe. It was Jobe’s tip-in that gave Southeastern its first lead at 53-52 with 16:18 remaining.

Another trey by Jobe, who finished with a season-high 27 points, with 11:38 to play put the Savage Storm in front for good at 62-61.

Southeastern continued to pour it on from the perimeter as Myles Nesbitt, D.J. Henderson and Jobe all contributed three-pointers during a monster 16-3 burst that saw the lead balloon to as much as 11 points.

The Muleriders narrowed the gap to 88-82 with 41 seconds left but Jobe sank three free throws in the final seconds to hold the visitors at bay.

Southern Arkansas was held to 44 percent shooting after the half, including only three of 10 treys.

Southeastern meanwhile was hitting at a 50 percent clip that including a sizzling seven of 11 from three-point territory. They also connected on 16 of 21 from the charity stripe.

Henderson pumped in 22 points in just 26 minutes of action with Buckingham also contributing 17 to go along with six rebounds.

Adam Dworsky managed only six points on one of seven shooting but dished out a season-best 13 assists.

“I thought we did a good job offensively in the first half, just kept blowing layups,” head coach Kelly Green stated. “We talked at halftime about getting them out of their rhythm and did a better job in the second half.

“D.J.’s scoring tonight was critical for us. Dworsky distributed the ball very well for us and came up with a big offensive rebound late.”

