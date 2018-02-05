LadyStorm split softball opening pair

Chilliness was the name of the game early, but the weather warmed up a bit on opening day of the Southeastern Regional Invitational softball shootout Friday at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm stranded 10 runners in a 4-1 loss to Rockhurst University in the first game, then came back to nip Central Missouri 2-1 despite another 10 stranded runners.

Southeastern is now 1-1 and will play Washburn at noon today (Saturday} and Missouri Southern State at 2:30.

The Invitational concludes Sunday with Southeastern playing Newman at 9:30 a.m., Tarleton State at noon and Pittsburg State at 2:30.

Coach Faubion said, “Missed opportunities really hurt us. We had the bases loaded, no outs and the three-four- and five-hole hitters coming up and couldn’t score.

“Our pitchers did well other than giving up a pair of home runs and a triple in the first game. You just can’t make mistakes with hitters at this level.

“Symphoni Shomo is off to a fast start at the plate and Kennedy Salyers hit the ball well. We hit several really good shots right at them and that always hurts. Overall, we played pretty well and gave ourselves a chance to win.

“I thought the kids fought hard and I think they will continue to fight hard all season. Some of these hard-hit balls will start finding holes instead of gloves and we’ll be okay.”

Kelsey Story allowed one unearned run in 7.2 innings while walking none, striking out two and needing only 84 pitches, averaging 12 pitches per inning.

Story went the distance in the second game after coming on for the final two outs in game one.

Destiny Riddle started the first game, went three innngs and gave three earned runs on just three hits. The Hawks got a solo home run and a two-run shot to hand Riddle the loss despite only two walks and six strikeouts.

Emily Cudd pitched 3.1 innings in relief and gave up one run on a triple and struck out one.

2018 Southeastern Invitational

Rockhurst 4, LadyStorm 1

Riddle struck out the side in the first inning and the Storm stranded her after she singled to right field in the bottom half.

Rockhurst got a solo homer in the second and a two-run roundtripper in the third.

The Storm scored a run in the third when Shomo singled with two out, stole second and came across on an infield error.

That ended the Southeastern scoring and Rockhurst added a run in the fifth when a triple scored a runner who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

Shomo and Riddle were two for four each to lead the Storm. Shomo scored one run and stole one base.

Marisa Fleck, Elexis Watson, Salyers, Keeshia Thompson and Mykaela Wallace each had one hit for the LadyStorm.

LadyStorm 2, Central Missouri 1

The Jennies took the lead with a run in the second on a two-out single and infield error.

The Storm tied it in the third when Hope Deanda walked and scored on a single by Sydnee Fleck.

Southeastern put up the winning run in the fifth when Watson singled to right, Karsyn Brigance’s base hit moved her over and she crossed the plate on an infield hit by Salyers.

Shomo paced the LadyStorm with two for three, a walk and three stolen bases. Watson, Brigance, Hinkle and Salyers had a hit apiece in the win.

Sydnee Fleck delivered a game-tying hit on this third inning swing against Central Missouri Friday in the Southeastern Regional Invitational at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_9850_cmyk.jpg Sydnee Fleck delivered a game-tying hit on this third inning swing against Central Missouri Friday in the Southeastern Regional Invitational at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern newcomer Kelsey Story allowed one unearned run in 7.2 innings while walking none, striking out two, picking up the complete game victory in a 2-1 win over Central Missouri. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_9871_cmyk.jpg Southeastern newcomer Kelsey Story allowed one unearned run in 7.2 innings while walking none, striking out two, picking up the complete game victory in a 2-1 win over Central Missouri. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat