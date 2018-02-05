Area Basketball Roundup

Tushka 75, Calera 32 (girls)

The Tushka offensive train was virtually unstoppable as the Lady Tigers exploded for 21 points in the opening quarter, added 20 in the second and a whopping 31 in the third to pull away.

The triple threat of Ryann Cochran, Grace Wall and Taylor Chambers all had big games with 22, 17 and 16 points respectively.

Alissa Kindred also had eight, Kayelin Kindred scored seven, Adriene Percell chipped in four as Morgan Bess and Hannah Hodge wrapped up with one apiece.

Dally Halbrooks had a team-high 18 points to lead the charge for Calera. Logan Mullens tossed in eight, Kendra St. Clair had five and Caylee Thompson added a free throw.

Calera 48, Tushka 44 (boys)

Fisher Hutchins poured in 11 points in the fourth quarter to help rally Calera to the road victory.

The visiting Bulldogs led 8-6 after one stanza and 21-15 at halftime before watching Tushka answer with a 15-8 third period advantage to take the lead.

Hutchins led all scorers with 17 points for the game as Keith Jeffreys also chipped in double figures with 11 for Calera. Jaylen Dunn tossed in nine, Tyler Shupert had five, Bodie Smith scored four and Tytus West added two.

Tushka was topped by Trevin Wainright’s 11 points and Tyler Hyatt’s 10. Darin Brown contributed eight for the Tigers, Cole Broughton had six, Tucker Potts and Tanner Hyatt posted three each while Shelby Milam scored two and Josh Hauff notched one.

Silo 57, Colbert 25 (girls)

The Lady Rebels bolted to a commanding 18-2 advantage through one quarter and never looked back.

Silo was up 31-9 at halftime and 48-21 after three stanzas.

Ryan Herndon tossed in 12 in the first quarter explosion and added another 14 in the third on the way to a game-high 28 points.

Kensea Eppler totaled 11, Randi McLarry and Cheri Stampley added seven each while Alys Parr and Daelyn Marshall both notched two.

The Lady Leopards were spurred by Leigha Brown with nine points. Hannah Rhoades contributed eight, Toree Buck had six and Preslee Jordan ended with two.

Silo 51, Colbert 22 (boys)

Silo controlled every quarter but could never totally get its transition offense into full gear.

The Rebels were up 12-6 through one quarter, 24-9 at intermission and 43-16 at the end of three.

Dylan Turner paced the balanced offensive charge with 12 points along with Austin Thomas’ 11.

Patch Hamilton tossed in nine, Jacob Lawless and Jessen Pratt each tallied seven and Korben Ford pitched in five points.

Colbert was led by Dillon Winger with eight. Carlos Segura added six, Hunter Peebles had four with Cody Baker and McKye Marquez posting two apiece.

Savanna 49, Caddo 47 (girls)

Kynsey Dixon scored nine of her game-high 15 points during a Lady Bruin fourth quarter rally that fell just short.

Savanna led 8-5 after one stanza, 22-16 at halftime and 39-28 threw three quarters before Caddo erupted for 19 points in the final frame alone.

Anderson scored six, Tanna Hightower had five and Allison Hawkins checked in with three.

Savanna 60, Caddo 49 (boys)

After a nearly even battle through three quarters Savanna rode a strong final frame to the victory.

The Dawgs led 43-40 going to the fourth but Caddo was unable to rally any further getting outscored 17-9 over the last eight minutes.

Garrett McMichael topped the scoring with 20 points as Matthew Jenkins also hit double figures with 10. Kaden Johnson tossed in eight, Michael Creel had seven and Gage McMichael added four.

Caney 54, Bennington 43 (girls)

Caney built a 17-7 lead after one period and Bennington was playing from behind the rest of the night.

The Lady Bears narrowed the gap to 24-15 at intermission but could never get much closer in the second half.

Madison Currie paced the Bennington offense with 15 points. Kristen Jordan tallied seven, Maci Haislip and Kenzi Conditt had six apiece, Makenzie Atwood notched five and Alexus Gibson finished with four.

Bennington 51, Caney 44 (boys)

It was a nip and tuck affair throughout as Bennington took an early lead but could never fully put the Cougars away.

The Bears led 18-16 after one period, 32-28 at halftime and 42-36 at the end of three stanzas.

Keaton Robison pitched in 16 points and Austin Malone also reached double figures with 11 for Bennington. Andrew McDonald posted nine, Joe Rochelle had eight, Johnny Mays scored five and Josh Rubio had two.

Rock Creek 47, Rattan 44 (girls)

Hannah Heflin scored 16 points in the second half, including all seven Rock Creek points in the fourth quarter as they held off a furious Rattan rally.

Rattan had led 11-9 after one stanza before Rock Creek knotted it at 22 at the half. The Lady Mustangs then erupted with an 18-9 third quarter burst to take control before holding on down the stretch.

Heflin ended with a game-high 20 points. Lainey Jestis contributed 10, Jordan Nelson and Teeronie McCann scored six apiece, Brittany Farrington had three and Jacey Angello tallied two.

Rattan 72, Rock Creek 49 (boys)

Class A’s fourth-ranked Rattan Rams came out on fire building a big early lead and Rock Creek was never able to get back within double figures.

The Rams were in front 23-10 after one quarter, 37-24 at the half and 54-36 through three stanzas.

Austin Green and Sam Roper each posted double figures for the Mustangs with 14 and 11 points respectively. Darian James and Aaron Taylor fired in six each, Luke Jestis scored five, Karson Dry had four and Christian McGowan added three points.

Tushka 52, Caddo 47 (girls)

Caddo built an early lead but Tushka came storming back to claim the Bryan County Conference win.

The Lady Bruins were up 15-12 after one but Tushka erupted for a 21-12 edge in the second period to take the lead for good. Kayelin Kindred tossed in three treys in the Lady Tiger flurry and Grace Wall tossed in seven of her own.

Wall wrapped up with 13 points to lead Tushka. Alissa Kindred added 11 while Ryann Cochran and Kayelin Kindred notched nine apiece.

Caddo was sparked by Kynsey Dixon’s 13 points. Brittany Miller and Kaci Clower each pumped in eight.

Caddo 58, Tushka 40 (boys)

After pulling out to a 13-8 advantage through one frame, Caddo exploded in the second stanza to pull away.

The Bruins notched a 23-13 edge in period two for a commanding 36-21 halftime edge and never looked back.

Kaden Johnson topped the scoring with 15 points as Gage McMichael also contributed 12, all of which came in the big second period flurry. Garrett McMichael ended with eight points.

Josh Hauff finished with nine points to pace the Tigers.

Rock Creek 56, Tupelo 27 (girls)

The Lady Mustangs exploded to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Jacey Angello pumped in all 12 of her team-high point total in the first stanza to spark a well balanced attack.

Rock Creek 72, Tupelo 45 (boys)

A 22-point first quarter pushed Rock Creek to an early double figure lead and the Mustangs steadily pulled away from there.

It was a well balanced attack as three players reached double digits including Karson Dry with 12 and Darian James and Austin Green with 10 apiece.

Sammy Cahill and Christian McGowan both poured in nine, Sam Roper had eight, Luke Jestis tallied seven and Aaron Taylor had five.