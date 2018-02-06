LadyStorm offense goes cold in tourney finales

Global warming, my frozen hindquarters. And front quarters and side quarters and top quarters and bottom quarters.

Didn’t see Al Gore among the spectators, which included the biggest first-day fan turnout in the Southeastern Regional Invitational history.

The Frostbite Follies lived up to expectations as 13 teams and a flock of frozen fans shivered through three days of softball over theFriday-Saturday-Sunday weekend at Durant’s Multi-Sports Complex.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm was 2-2 after Saturday’s round, but ran into tough opposition and more missed opportunities to drop three Sunday.

The Storm are now 2-5 and headed into another buzzsaw with a trip to Edmond and the Oklahoma Christian/University of Central Oklahoma tournament. Southeastern will face OC, UCO, Washburn and Northeastern Oklahoma in the Friday-Saturday event.

Coach Faubion said, “You’re never happy at 2-5, but we played good competition and were really our own worst enemies. We could have won every game except Tarleton State.

“This was the best defense we’ve played in three or four years, but we left 43 runners on base in the tournament. We just couldn’t get the key hits. We did hit a lot of balls hard, but right at somebody.

“We got excellent pitching from Kelsey Story. She was 2-2 overall, but posted an outstanding 0.98 earned-run average. The opening game in this tournament was the first time this team had played together. We had some bright spots and some not so bright. We’re still trying to find the right batting order and when we do, things will start looking better.

“We had great support despite the weather. The team and I certainly do appreciate our fans.”

2018 Southeastern Invitational

Saturday’s Results

Washburn 5, LadyStorm 2

The Ichabods scored two in the first on back-to-back RBI-doubles, then added the eventual winning run in the fourth. Two more in the fifth on back-to-back solo homers wrapped it up for Washburn.

The Storm picked up two runs in the seventh on a two-out rally when Sydnee Hinkle, Kennedy “Goose” Salyers and Keeshia Thompson delivered back-to-back-to-back doubles with Salyers and Thompson driving inruns.

Emily Cudd (0-1) started and took the loss with Destiny Riddle pitching the last three innings in relief.

Salyers was two for three with two doubles, a run scored and a run batted in.

LadyStorm 5, Missouri Southern 1

Missouri Southern scored a run on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first and Story slammed the door from there on.

Southeastern rode a four-run fourth inning to the win. Salyers, Karsyn Brigance, Riddle and Hinkle each singled with Riddle and Hinkle driving in runs.

Story picked up the victory to make her record 2-0.

Brigance and Riddle were two for three each for the Storm. Brigance doubled and scored a run. Riddle scored a run and drove in a run.

Sunday’s Results

Newman 4, LadyStorm 1

The Storm took the lead with a run in the second on a double by Thompson and a single by Elexis Watson.

The Jets chased in four in the third on a three-run double and a run-scoring single.

Story took the loss to make her record 2-1.

The Storm had no multiple hitters, but Shomo was one for three with three stolen bases.

Tarleton State 13, Lady Storm 1

(5 innings)

Tarleton State came in loaded and showed why with a 9-run third and a 3-run fifth en route to the run-rule victory.

Trailing 13-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, the LadyStorm picked up a run on a one-out double by Thompson and an RBI-single by Watson.

Riddle took the loss and dipped to 0-2.

Shomo was two for three with a stolen base to spark the Storm.

Pittsburg State 2, LadyStorm 1

(8 innings)

Southeastern scored a run in the fourth when Shomo dropped a bunt single, stole second and third and crossed the plate on an infield out by Brigance.

Story (2-2) was the losing pitcher as she went all eight innings and allowed only one earned run.

Brigance was two for three and Shomo two for four with two steals to spark the Storm.

Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern head coach Ron Faubion talks to his troops between innings during the blustery Southeastern Regional Invitational over the weekend at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. The LadyStorm bats were as cool as the weather on Sunday, managing just three runs in three contests. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0068_cmyk.jpg Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern head coach Ron Faubion talks to his troops between innings during the blustery Southeastern Regional Invitational over the weekend at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex. The LadyStorm bats were as cool as the weather on Sunday, managing just three runs in three contests. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat