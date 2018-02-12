Savage Storm split home opening contests

Senior hurler Cody Nitson delivers a pitch during Friday’s three-hit complete game gem against Washburn University. Nitson struck out three and walked three, narrowly missing a shutout in the 7-1 victory.
Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat
Southeastern centerfielder Travis Spinney is greeted by teammates at home plate after circling the bases with his second home run of the day on Friday at The Ballpark in Durant.
Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat
After watching the opener get away late in Friday’s first home games of the season, Southeastern baseball was looking for a spark of some kind and got it from senior hurler Cody Nitson. The righthander delivered a gem just at the right time, narrowly missing a shutout in a 7-1 Savage Storm victory to salvage