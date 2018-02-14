Sizzling second half spurs Savage Storm past Ouachita

Jett Jobe had a monster performance Saturday, hitting seven of his 10 shot attempts, including five three-pointers en route to 23 points and six assists in a vital 88-79 road victory for Southeastern at Ouachita Baptist.
Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat
After struggling from the perimeter in the opening half Saturday, the Southeastern Savage Storm exploded offensively to blow past Ouachita Baptist, 88-79, on the road in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Now 11-6 in Great American Conference play, the Savage Storm remained in a tie for third place with East Central in the league standings. “Thursday was not