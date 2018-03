Durant’s Jamison takes state runner-up



Durant freshman Tagen Jamison finished as Class 5A state runner-up in the state wrestling championships Saturday night in Oklahoma City. Jamison defeated Altus' Juan Centeno, 11-7, in the semifinals before dropping an 8-4 decision to defending state champ Caleb Tanner of Collinsville in the finale.