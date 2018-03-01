Rock Creek downed by #1 Wright City

BROKEN BOW – Rock Creek got off to a promising start in the 2A regional championship Monday night but top-ranked Wright City quickly flexed is proverbial muscles on the way to a 62-44 victory.

The Mustangs still advance to the area round for the second year in a row where they face a rematch of last year’s season-ender against Central Sallisaw at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Wilburton.

Sam Roper’s steal and layup and a Christian McGowan trey inside of the first minute excited the Rock Creek faithful that that enthusiasm was quickly dashed by a relentless Lumberjax onslaught.

Wright City rattled off an immediate 10-0 flurry which resulted in a 19-9 advantage after one stanza.

The Lumberjax continued to keep the pressure on in the second frame, forcing key Rock Creek mistakes that resulted in easy buckets during a rapid 6-0 burst to start the quarter and a 10-4 run that closed the period.

Down 39-21 at intermission, the Mustangs’ defense proved much better in the third while allowing just 10 points to the explosive Lumberjax. They were unable to make up any difference however with four of those points coming in rapid fire fashion in the final 10 seconds.

That late blast seemed to completely take the air out of the Rock Creek sails after the Mustangs had fought back to within 45-31 following an Aaron Taylor basket and two Karson Dry free throws with a minute left.

Wright City continued to attack in force in the fourth quarter and it took more than three minutes before the Mustangs got back on the board on a Luke Jestis trey. The lead had swelled to 24 points by that point and the state’s top ranked team cruised from there.

Rock Creek had good balance offensively with seven players all scoring at least five points but nobody reached double figures.

Karson Dry and Darian James posted eight each, McGowan, Roper and Austin Green all tallied six while Jestis and Taylor had five apiece.

Rock Creek’s Karson Dry hangs in the air on this driving shot attempt against Wright City in the 2A regional championship. Dry scored eight points in the contest but the Mustangs could not hold off the top-rated Lumberjax early in a 62-44 loss. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_0739_cmyk.jpg Rock Creek’s Karson Dry hangs in the air on this driving shot attempt against Wright City in the 2A regional championship. Dry scored eight points in the contest but the Mustangs could not hold off the top-rated Lumberjax early in a 62-44 loss. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat