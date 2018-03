Caddo teams fall to Savanna in area playoffs



WILBURTON – Both Caddo teams let early leads slip away in their Area round playoff games on Thursday, as the Bruins and Lady Bruins both fell to Savanna to end the 2017-18 basketball campaign. Savanna 46, Caddo 34 (girls) The Lady Bruins held an early 7-6 lead after one quarter of play, but Savanna went […]