Durant blasts Rogers to open district



Facing an outmanned Tulsa Rogers squad in the District 5A-4 opener on Tuesday night, the Durant Lions romped to 22-1 and 15-0 run-rule victories on their home diamond. Now 3-1 on the young season, Durant continues the homestand on Saturday with a non-district clash against Broken Bow starting at 1 p.m. In the first game […]