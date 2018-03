Southeastern softballers smash Lady Bulldogs



Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm softballers swept Southwestern here Friday in the Big-Inning Bash. The LadyStorm posted an 8-0 run-rule win in five innings in the first game, then logged a 14-6 run-rule decision in six innings. The Storm had five big innings on the day with one for six runs, two for five runs each […]