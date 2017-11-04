Caddo’s playoff bid squelched in loss to Allen

Even before the game started, it didn’t look good for the Caddo Bruins. About a third of their players were injured going into a matchup with the district leader. Even a cheerleader was on crutches. And it was a full moon – well, within a few hours of one anyway. And Caddo was wearing black, even they do that all the time.

It appeared their opponent, the Allen Mustangs, was living large. Outnumbering the Bruins 2-1 in players, with 16 weighing in at 200 or more pounds (one 300-plus). Hardly seemed fair. The Bruins probably averaged a buck-50, with three over 200 pounds.

The Mighty Bruins were in for a mighty bruising, falling 55-6 before the game was called with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter. The loss dropped Coach Jeremy Proctor’s team to 5-5 on the year and 2-3 in district, giving them a possible back door to the playoffs if Empire lost to Maysville. However, Empire upset Maysville with a lopsided victory.

Caddo’s only highlight came midway through the third quarter when Jack Holbrook heaved a Hail Mary to Drew Schoolcraft for a 74-yard touchdown pass. The bad news: The Bruins were still 36 points behind Allen, which finished the regular season at 8-2 and 5-0 in district.

For Bruin fans, there wasn’t much else to warm up a homecoming night. Allen scored five out of their seven first-half possessions, missing a 38-yard field goal on one of the scoreless drives.

The Mustangs size and speed were just too much. Allen Junior Trapper Simpson, 5-11 and 220 pounds, scored two touchdowns and ran for 76 yards. Running mate Wyatt Murphy, a 180-pound junior with great speed, rushed for 94 yards and had TD runs of 57 and 23 yards. Both players came out early in the third quarter.

Three of Allen’s scoring drives took less than a minute, with one taking 7 seconds when Chisolm Booth, one of Caddo’s key players, hesitated on receiving the kickoff and the ball was recovered by the Mustangs. Their first play from scrimmage resulted in a 13-yard TD pass. On their next possession, Allen took only 41 seconds and two plays to score from 26 yards out following an interception.

Caddo did mount a scoring threat late in the first quarter following a 40-yard kickoff return by Booth. However, the series sputtered after six plays and the Bruins were forced to punt.

It was a disappointing year for the Bruins, who started the season 5-1 and looked like they would be a contender for a playoff spot. But their small, talented, and speedy squad was gradually wore down in the second half of the season by larger teams with more depth.

