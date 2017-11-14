DIA optimistic about Durant’s future

The DIA, Durant Industrial Authority met Monday afternoon at the Durant Chamber of Commerce.

Former City Manager Paul Buntz will head up that board as interim Director while Chairman Greg Massey and members search for a replacement for the now retired former Executive Director Tommy Kramer.

It is reported that Kramer is “having a blast in retirement working on his ranch.”

Laura Voorhies, Administrative Assistant to Kramer and to the future Executive Director, is anchoring operations at the DIA.

She will be assisting Buntz in his duties in the interim.

Massey said, “We really appreciate Laura. She’s always done a great job. We know she always will do a great job. She’s holding things down and we have business as usual.”

One board member stressed that the DIA should continue to “keep their foot on the gas pedal.”

This was to encourage the board to continue the momentum of growth Durant is experiencing with the hundreds of jobs brought to the area.

Massey praised Durant Mayor Jerry Tomlinson who serves on the DIA and was in attendance.

Massey said, “Jerry did a great job at the recent City Council meeting. We are very proud to have Mayor Tomlinson serving the City of Durant and the DIA in this wonderful way.

Durant Industrial Authority Board's city business recruitment efforts continue with Former City Manager Paul Buntz as interim Director. The board is searching for a replacement for longtime Director Tommy Kramer who recently retired. Buntz seated with the DIA board. Left to right: Mayor Jerry Tomlinson-Choctaw Nation, Billy Blackburn-Blackburn Plumbing, Greg Massey-First United Bank, Janet Reed-Durant Chamber of Commerce, Martin Tucker-First Texoma National Bank,

Momentum for growth continues