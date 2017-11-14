Posted on by

Veterans honored in parade


“In memory of many. In honor of all” First Texoma National Bank at Durant Veteran’s Day Parade


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Remembering those soldiers still listed as POW, Prisoners of war and MIA, Missing in action at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

AmVets Post 35 at Durant’s Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Fraternal Order of Police along with WoodmenLife honored veterans at the parade Saturday


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Veterans came out to honor their own at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

“In memory of many. In honor of all” First Texoma National Bank at Durant Veteran’s Day Parade

Remembering those soldiers still listed as POW, Prisoners of war and MIA, Missing in action at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.

AmVets Post 35 at Durant’s Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.

Durant Fraternal Order of Police along with WoodmenLife honored veterans at the parade Saturday

Veterans came out to honor their own at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.

“In memory of many. In honor of all” First Texoma National Bank at Durant Veteran’s Day Parade
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0056MemoryALL.jpg“In memory of many. In honor of all” First Texoma National Bank at Durant Veteran’s Day Parade Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Remembering those soldiers still listed as POW, Prisoners of war and MIA, Missing in action at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0049MIABlack.jpgRemembering those soldiers still listed as POW, Prisoners of war and MIA, Missing in action at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

AmVets Post 35 at Durant’s Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0016TrailerVET.jpgAmVets Post 35 at Durant’s Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Fraternal Order of Police along with WoodmenLife honored veterans at the parade Saturday
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0046wood.jpgDurant Fraternal Order of Police along with WoodmenLife honored veterans at the parade Saturday Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Veterans came out to honor their own at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0008VetWave.jpgVeterans came out to honor their own at the Durant Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:27 pm |    

Veterans honored in parade

Veterans honored in parade
12:26 pm |    

DIA optimistic about Durant’s future

DIA optimistic about Durant’s future
9:58 pm
Updated: 12:25 pm. |    

Man electrocuted, electrically burned Monday

Man electrocuted, electrically burned Monday
comments powered by Disqus