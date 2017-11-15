Marty Cook named Public Works Director for the City of Durant

The City of Durant has named Marty Cook to the post of Public Works Director. Cook, the former Community Development Manager, has more than 11 years of experience with the City of Durant.

Cook was named interim Public Works Director on September 26 after the resignation of JJ Wilson. He has also been leading and supervising the Community Development Department and Public Works simultaneously.

“Marty Cook has made a huge impact in Public Works during his short tenure within the department,” said City Manager Tim Rundel. “He has spent countless hours (including weekends and evenings) over the past month learning the day-to-day operations of Public Works and getting up to speed on the current projects. I am certain he will continue to do an outstanding job as we move forward with some major projects in our community.”

Cook started his career in the Community Development Department and has progressed up from Building Inspector to Building Official and recently to the position of Community Development Manager. He is licensed as a Building, Plumbing, Mechanical, and Electrical Inspector. Cook has a vast knowledge of the City infrastructure and a working knowledge of multiple departments via his interaction with each of them over the past decade.

Currently, Cook is working with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the OAC (Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission) on a Runway Extension Project at the City’s Airport. Cook is also heavily involved in the project at for the Carl Albert Swimming Pool rehabilitation, among others.

Cook has a Bachelor of Science from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and has completed a 24-hour Certificate Program through Northeastern Oklahoma State University. Cook holds 13 NIM’s (National Incident Management System) Certifications, Public Information Officer Certification and Joint Information Systems Certificates. He is also FCC licensed as a Amateur Radio Technician.

He started his career in the private sector working for a major manufacturing company for 15 years before coming to work for the City of Durant in 2006. Cook said, “My job with the City of Durant is the second job in my lifetime. I plan on staying with the City of Durant for several more years and continue to see major infrastructure improvements completed.”

Cook lives in Durant with his wife of 23 years Annette and their youngest child Kelsie. His other two children, Ryan and Tiffany, also live and work here in our community. Kelsie is a Durant High School Junior and is heavily involved in Band and Choir and loves to perform on stage. Marty and Annette are frequently spotted at local football games, dining and shopping at local retailers most weekends.

“This opportunity to serve the citizens of Durant is something I don’t take lightly. I want to not only make my boss happy about the progress of several projects but, I also want to improve the operations of our department and make my employees proud to be a City of Durant employee, “Cook said.

Durant is being upgraded and officials are very optimistic about the growth and keeping up with that growth.

Cook said, “I’m very excited to take over some new areas, to learn some new things. I”m excited to work on Durant’s infrastructure.”

Cook said he’s been working on the building end of the city, working with developers and that experience will help him in this new area.

He said, “I now get to work on the end that actually services those same developers. This way, we can get it right the first time.”

Cook’s promotion will actually tremendously benefit the city financially because of his knowledge of the workings of the city.

Cook said, “I’ve been working with every department we have in Public Works for 10 years. When we have a water line, we do a tap and we get with the Maintenance and Operations Department. When we have a sewer line or grease trap, we get with the Sewer Department. I have history with these departments and I know their function.”

“The promotion is a perfect fit with Cook overseeing the operations, as director,” one official said.

Cook has the long history with the developers and said, “This is a natural progression for me to move up to the next level. We’ve had exponential growth in the past few years and the future is still coming. What we’ve got to do and what we are doing is get in front of it.”

From City of Durant press release with contributions by Dan Pennington

Durant City Manager Tim Rundel on left, made the promotion of Marty Cook to Public Works Director on right. Cook has held that position in the interim and several officials have said Cook’s permanent promotion is a “perfect fit” for the position and “he knows the city’s infrastructure better than most anyone.” http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_cook-2.jpg Durant City Manager Tim Rundel on left, made the promotion of Marty Cook to Public Works Director on right. Cook has held that position in the interim and several officials have said Cook’s permanent promotion is a “perfect fit” for the position and “he knows the city’s infrastructure better than most anyone.” Photo | City of Durant

Marty Cook named Public Works Director for the City of Durant