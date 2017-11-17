Water customers have a more convenient way to pay their bill

Durant Water Utility customers now have an updated, extra way to pay their water bill.

Many customers walk into City Hall and pay their bill at the Water Department.

With Durant’s diverse customers and their incomes and financial situations being very different, many customers may not have bank accounts or debit cards to pay online. They may work later than the closing time of the Water Department.

The new way for customers to pay their water bill offered by the City on the existing Paysite kiosks adds a new convenience to their lives.

The kiosks were already in place and the city will pay the fee so customers will not have to pay the $1 to $1.50 fee associated with electric and gas bills that can be paid there.

There are no extra fees to pay Durant Water Bills. The City Utility pays those fees instead of passing them on to the customers.

Durant City Manager Tim Rundel has been and will continue to be scrutinizing every department and every aspect of the city in his quest to fix problems that were here long before his arrival last year as City Manager, he said.

Rundel said he’s dedicated to Durant and will continue to make improvements to help the city run smoother.

Rundel was in a location that had a kiosk and noticed customers could pay other utilities there. That’s when he decided to give Durant Water Department customers that option too.

The kiosk locations are Pruitt’s Grocery at Washington and University, Choctaw Travel Plaza in front/north of the Choctaw Casino Resort, and Southeastern Electric Coop (SEC) on north First.

Pruitt’s is open until 10 p.m. daily.

Choctaw Travel Center is open 24 hours for those customers on 3rd shift.

SEC is open until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is an additional location looking to become a Paysite kiosk location but details have not been finalized.

If that occurs, that will increase the convenience to the water customers.

The kiosks are very flexible in the way a customer pays their bill. Each takes cash, check or credit/debit card.

The payment will be immediately posted to the customers account electronically.

That feature can save many terminations of service because the bill was hard to pay or time constraints made it hard to accomplish.

Rundel said, “With this new service, our goal is to see fewer late fees and cut offs. It is a win-win for our customer and the City.”

Customers can also now use their phone service without leaving their homes. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week a customer can call Paysite at 877-712-5734.

The Durant City Utility, the Water Department is under new management.

There are bugs in the system that have caused problems for years.

With that new management comes a fix of many of the problems plaguing the Water Department, according to officials.

Officials are optimistic that given time, they will be able to have a nearly perfect, smooth operating billing department.

These upgrades occurring gradually, will improve service for the Water Department customers.

Rundel said, “We joined with the Paysite program to make it easier for our customers to pay their utility bill 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They can do this at one of three local kiosks or over the phone. Our objective is to be more customer driven and easier to do business with. It is a simple enhancement of services.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Caitlin Ballew, pays her water bill using Paysite kiosk at 8:30 pm after getting off work at Choctaw Casino Resort. This location at Pruitt’s Grocery. The Durant Water Department has added several convenient ways to pay your water bill at 3 locations, one open 24 hours daily. Telephone payments are also accepted 24 hours a day to Paysite. City Manager says it’s a “win-win” for water customers. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_kiosk-1.jpg Caitlin Ballew, pays her water bill using Paysite kiosk at 8:30 pm after getting off work at Choctaw Casino Resort. This location at Pruitt’s Grocery. The Durant Water Department has added several convenient ways to pay your water bill at 3 locations, one open 24 hours daily. Telephone payments are also accepted 24 hours a day to Paysite. City Manager says it’s a “win-win” for water customers. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

They can now pay 24/7