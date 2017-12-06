Posted on by

Choctaw Nation Pow Wow held


$107,000 in prize money awarded

By Dan Pennington - dan@durantdemocrat.com


Native American dancers came from all over North America for the Choctaw Nation Pow Wow


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Thousands of Native American dancers from all over North America converged on Choctaw Casino Resort this past weekend.

The 13th Annual Choctaw Nation Pow Wow was held this past weekend at the Choctaw Event Center.

The event began on Friday Dec 1st with a Gourd Dance and then was a 2 day dance competition with over 550 registered dancers. Dancers compete in one of the different categories of either Traditional, Straight, Grass, Fancy, Chicken, Southern Cloth, Buckskin, Jingle and Fancy Shaw and the Women’s Choctaw Traditional. Dancers travel from 20 different states and Canada. There was many different tribe represented. They had over 40 dance categories starting with Tiny Tots (ages 0-6) through Golden Age which is 55 and over. Live webcast had over 300,000 views in 39 countries.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0196aaaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Native American dancers came from all over North America for the Choctaw Nation Pow Wow
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1863aaaa-1.jpgNative American dancers came from all over North America for the Choctaw Nation Pow Wow Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1864-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1865-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1865aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1866-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1867-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1868-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1869-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1870-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1871-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1872-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1873-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1873aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0138aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0167aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0206aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0207aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0210aaaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0225aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0227aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0229aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0242aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1855aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1855aaaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1856aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1927aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1935aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1946aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1948aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1968aaaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1972aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1973aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1980aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1986aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1875-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1886aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1886aaaaaaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1892aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1910aaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1913aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1916aaaa-1.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
$107,000 in prize money awarded

By Dan Pennington

dan@durantdemocrat.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:50 am |    

Kiwanis past presidents recognized

Kiwanis past presidents recognized
6:49 am
Updated: 7:40 am. |    

Choctaw Nation Pow Wow held

Choctaw Nation Pow Wow held
9:06 pm
Updated: 9:32 pm. |    

Rotary goes back in time

Rotary goes back in time
comments powered by Disqus