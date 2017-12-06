Choctaw Nation Pow Wow held

Thousands of Native American dancers from all over North America converged on Choctaw Casino Resort this past weekend.

The 13th Annual Choctaw Nation Pow Wow was held this past weekend at the Choctaw Event Center.

The event began on Friday Dec 1st with a Gourd Dance and then was a 2 day dance competition with over 550 registered dancers. Dancers compete in one of the different categories of either Traditional, Straight, Grass, Fancy, Chicken, Southern Cloth, Buckskin, Jingle and Fancy Shaw and the Women’s Choctaw Traditional. Dancers travel from 20 different states and Canada. There was many different tribe represented. They had over 40 dance categories starting with Tiny Tots (ages 0-6) through Golden Age which is 55 and over. Live webcast had over 300,000 views in 39 countries.

$107,000 in prize money awarded