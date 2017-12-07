Toys for Tots Saturday at Market Square

This year’s Bryan County Toys for Tot’s toy collection is underway.

There are many locations in the area for someone to drop toys off to brighten a child’s Christmas.

There are many children who won’t have a big Christmas like other more fortunate children might have.

Many factors can make it hard for parents to provide a memorable Christmas for their children.

Toys for Tots gives those children toys to help restore smiles to those kids faces.

The collection of toys is what makes a difference in children’s lives and the donation of those toys is needed to make the effort a success.

Anyone can purchase a toy and find a box to drop the toy in for later collection and distribution.

Corner Drug is a drop-off location that’s seen great success with their Toys for Tot’s donation box.

Pharmacy Technician Karleen Wingfield said, “Our customers will come in to pick up their medicine and they see the donation box. We have seen several customers leave, go buy toys to donate, and come back in an put them in the box. When they see the box, it reminds them of the need and they donate. We have great customers with giving hearts.”

The Durant Noon Lions Club Toy Box committee, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots, is marking the 18th anniversary of the Bryan County Lions Toy Box Program.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has provided more than 512 million Christmas toys to needy children in the U.S.

Up to 500 economically challenged families receive the toys for each child.

Fifteen-hundred children received toys and stocking stuffers from the Lion’s Box last year.

The Durant Noon Lions Club kicks off their annual toy drive with the goal of generating both toys and financial contributions to help make this year’s Toy Box project a success. The Lions club requests that local businesses and individuals help by collecting toys or monetary donations. Project Chairman Brian Bond estimates costs for this year’s project to be approximately $50,000.

Bond said, “This is a challenging endeavor which would not be possible without the support of the Bryan County Community. We have had great support in the past and are very optimistic that our fundraising efforts and toy drive will be even more successful this year.”

The Lions Club will collaborate with Durant Main Street and Stephanie Gardner, in an effort to Fill the RV with toys for the Toys for Tots project this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Market Square will be the location, with Hot Shots coffee providing a warm beverage for those donating a new, unwrapped toy at the event.

Carolers, dancers and Santa with his reindeer will be on hand for photographs.

Cash donations are needed for the Lions Toy Box.

Mail checks to: Durant Lions Club, Lions Toy Box, P.O. Box 1196, Durant, OK 74702.

Also, new toys may be dropped off at numerous drop-off sites in Bryan County, including the Durant Chamber of Commerce and the Durant Fire Department. You may also choose to donate a new toy at any of the following drop off locations where a Toys for Tots box is located:

1st Texoma Bank Main

1st Texoma Bank University

1st Texoma Bank Motor

Bob’s Family Restaurant

Chamber of Commerce

Jones Powersports

1st United Bank Main

1st United Bank University

1st United Bank N 1st

1st United Bank Calera

1st United Bank Walmart

1st United Bank Bokchito

American Dream Realty

Big Lots

Red River Ford

Kiamichi Vo-Tech

Landmark Bank Main

Landmark Bank University

Rural Enterprises

Vision Bank

Dollar General N 1st

Dollar General Radio Rd

Dollar General Main St

Medicine Store Pharmacy

Shamrock Bank

Elks Lodge

Durant Fire Dept Main

Tractor Supply

Walgreens

Loves Travel Stop Colbert

J&D Metal Colbert

RiverView RV Park Colbert

Dollar General Calera

Hot Shot’s Coffee

Kopper Kettle

Corner Drug

Dollar Tree

Sears

Hoyte Dodge

Stuteville Chevrolet

Coldwell Banker Realty Group

Bryan County Properties

Brewer Realty

Farm Stead Restaurant Colbert

Corner Drug in Durant has collected 12 children's bicycles in addition to toys dropped in the collection box. Shown here are employees with those bikes. From left, Jamie Lawson, Lena Wingfield, Karleen Wingfield, Geri Lorance, Amber Miller, Ashlee Morrison-Pharmacist, and Sydney Branson.

Drop toys off noon till 5pm