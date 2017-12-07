Toys for Tots Saturday at Market Square

This year’s Bryan County Toys for Tot’s toy collection is underway.
There are many locations in the area for someone to drop toys off to brighten a child’s Christmas.
There are many children who won’t have a big Christmas like other more fortunate children might have.
Many factors can make it hard for parents to provide a memorable Christmas for their children.
Toys for Tots gives those children toys to help restore smiles to those kids faces.
The collection of toys is what makes a difference in children’s lives and the donation of those toys is needed to make the effort a success.
Anyone can purchase a toy and find a box to drop the toy in for later collection and distribution.
Corner Drug is a drop-off location that’s seen great success with their Toys for Tot’s donation box.
Pharmacy Technician Karleen Wingfield said, “Our customers will come in to pick up their medicine and they see the donation box. We have seen several customers leave, go buy toys to donate, and come back in an put them in the box. When they see the box, it reminds them of the need and they donate. We have great customers with giving hearts.”
The Durant Noon Lions Club Toy Box committee, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots, is marking the 18th anniversary of the Bryan County Lions Toy Box Program.
Since 1947, Toys for Tots has provided more than 512 million Christmas toys to needy children in the U.S.
Up to 500 economically challenged families receive the toys for each child.
Fifteen-hundred children received toys and stocking stuffers from the Lion’s Box last year.
The Durant Noon Lions Club kicks off their annual toy drive with the goal of generating both toys and financial contributions to help make this year’s Toy Box project a success. The Lions club requests that local businesses and individuals help by collecting toys or monetary donations. Project Chairman Brian Bond estimates costs for this year’s project to be approximately $50,000.
Bond said, “This is a challenging endeavor which would not be possible without the support of the Bryan County Community. We have had great support in the past and are very optimistic that our fundraising efforts and toy drive will be even more successful this year.”
The Lions Club will collaborate with Durant Main Street and Stephanie Gardner, in an effort to Fill the RV with toys for the Toys for Tots project this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Market Square will be the location, with Hot Shots coffee providing a warm beverage for those donating a new, unwrapped toy at the event.
Carolers, dancers and Santa with his reindeer will be on hand for photographs.
Cash donations are needed for the Lions Toy Box.
Mail checks to: Durant Lions Club, Lions Toy Box, P.O. Box 1196, Durant, OK 74702.
Also, new toys may be dropped off at numerous drop-off sites in Bryan County, including the Durant Chamber of Commerce and the Durant Fire Department. You may also choose to donate a new toy at any of the following drop off locations where a Toys for Tots box is located:
1st Texoma Bank Main
1st Texoma Bank University
1st Texoma Bank Motor
Bob’s Family Restaurant
Chamber of Commerce
Jones Powersports
1st United Bank Main
1st United Bank University
1st United Bank N 1st
1st United Bank Calera
1st United Bank Walmart
1st United Bank Bokchito
American Dream Realty
Big Lots
Red River Ford
Kiamichi Vo-Tech
Landmark Bank Main
Landmark Bank University
Rural Enterprises
Vision Bank
Dollar General N 1st
Dollar General Radio Rd
Dollar General Main St
Medicine Store Pharmacy
Shamrock Bank
Elks Lodge
Durant Fire Dept Main
Tractor Supply
Walgreens
Loves Travel Stop Colbert
J&D Metal Colbert
RiverView RV Park Colbert
Dollar General Calera
Hot Shot’s Coffee
Kopper Kettle
Corner Drug
Dollar Tree
Sears
Hoyte Dodge
Stuteville Chevrolet
Coldwell Banker Realty Group
Bryan County Properties
Brewer Realty
Farm Stead Restaurant Colbert