The Pecan Man

When you tell folks you work at the nut house, it can raise a few eyebrows. Fred Rucker has worked in one for decades, but he may be one of the smartest guys in town.

Squeezed onto a small plot of land in downtown Colbert near where the town’s first post office was established in 1853, Rucker buys and sells highly desirable pecans by the millions and sends most of them to large shelling plants, which sell to big city markets across the country. He is the middle man for local growers or anyone else who has a few pecan trees in their yards and wants to sell them for cash, which proves that, sometimes, money does grow on trees.

“We’re what’s called pecan accumulators,” Rucker said. “We will buy a pound of pecans, or 20,000 pounds, or a trailer load, and ship them to shellers.” His small business contributes to roughly 300 million pounds of pecans, on average, that are sold annually in the United States.

The best pecans, of course, are sold locally to anyone who walks into The Nut House, the name of his shop. That’s because fresh pecans generally have more oil, which keeps them moist and chewy. Commercially sold pecans are usually put in cold storage for a year until they eventually go to your favorite supermarket or other retail outlet. The kernels, or “meat” as some might call it, in the stored nuts tend to be drier, Rucker said.

Local pecans can be shelled at The Nut House using machines that are almost as old as Rucker [a young 70]. Both he and the machines still work pretty well. Even his father, Roy, who started the business in the late 1950s as a vegetable stand with no building, still comes in a couple of times per week. He’s 98.

“We bought the [shelling] machines many years ago for about $875 each. A lot of money back then. Now, the new ones’ cost about $8,000.” He has about a dozen older machines, and they’re adjusted for all sizes of pecans. They can shell a pound of pecans in about a minute.

Pecans have been around for millions of years and there are many varieties, including native pecans – those that grow in the wild. Native Americans and early settlers made the smaller nuts part of their diet. Today, many of the larger varieties carry Indian names, such as Choctaw, Cheyenne, and Oconee. Each have small differences in their characteristics.

The edible portion of pecans usually averages around 35-40% of the entire nut. Those that have larger kernels are the most valuable, and there’s a formula for calculating their wholesale value. Of course, part of that formula is the supply and demand, which fluctuates usually with weather conditions for growers. It can also fluctuate depending on whether people actively take care of their trees.

“A mature tree could get 100 pounds or more,” said Jason Farmer, who is a fireman by trade but helps Rucker with the business on his off days. “The trees have to be watered and fertilized correctly.” A tree out in a pasture, or in someone’s yard, that is ignored will not do that well, he said.

“Trees that produce a heavy crop of pecans one year means they will have a light year the following,” Farmer said. That’s because churning out all those nuts is stressful on the tree.

That kind of fluctuation can impact the pecan business, too. Rucker has had good years where he’s filled dozens of semis in a three-month period, selling as many as 7 million pounds. But there have been lean years as well, where he’s only sold 13,000 pounds. It’s like he’s been playing a volatile stock market for nearly 60 years, only in slow motion.

Despite the ups and downs, the Ruckers have had a good run. They’ve proved that working in a nut house doesn’t require moving in.

Money really can grow on trees